Here’s the latest on what courts have said about Biden’s vaccine mandates.
All three of President Biden’s comprehensive vaccine orders affecting the private sector have been overturned by the courts.
The Biden administration issued three orders in September – one for federal contractors, another for healthcare workers and a third for companies with more than 100 employees. Some Republican governors have argued that Mr. Biden has no authority to enforce the order, which includes more than 100 million workers.
And federal judges in Georgia, Louisiana and Missouri – all appointed by Republicans – agree in part, creating a barrier to administration pressure to vaccinate all Americans. Prior to the court order, local and private orders had helped increase vaccination rates.
Here are the court cases:
Federal contractors
A federal judge in South Georgia on Tuesday blocked a vaccination order for employees of federal contractors.
U.S. District Court Judge for the Southern District of Georgia, R.J. Stanley Baker – President Donald J. Appointed by Trump – The administration issued a preliminary nationwide restraining order, saying it was “unreliable” that it had the right to impose vaccine rules on contractors. The judge also argued that the ruling “would have a huge impact on the economy at large.”
The order was issued in response to lawsuits filed by the Attorney Generals of Georgia, Alabama, Idaho, Kansas, South Carolina, Utah and West Virginia.
Healthcare staff
Trump-appointed federal judge in U.S. District Court for Louisiana’s Western District A nationwide preliminary injunction was issued last week to stop the launch of Mr Biden’s national vaccine order for healthcare workers.
Judge Terry A., appointed by Mr. Trump. The restraining order, written by Doty, effectively extends a separate order issued by a federal court in Missouri by another Trump-appointed judge, Matthew Thomas Shelp. The previous order only applied to 10 states.
“Congress should give the mandate, not the government agency,” Judge Doty wrote.
Both Medicare and Medicaid service centers appealed the decision.
Big business
Employers and governors in most Republican states have opposed Mr. Biden’s order that employees of large companies be vaccinated or tested weekly, arguing that it is too much in various cases.
A panel of three Republican-appointed judges on the U.S. Court of Appeals for the Fifth Circuit in New Orleans has repeatedly blocked the nationwide order, declaring the rule a “gross violation” of occupational safety and health administration authority.
In a filing requesting the Fifth Circuit to withdraw the suspension, the Justice Department argued that forcing large employers to vaccinate their workers was within its administrative reach.
The decision of the Fifth Circuit panel is unlikely to be the final word. The order has some challenges in other circuits and the Supreme Court is expected to rule on the matter eventually.
