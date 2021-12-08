Here’s the latest on what courts have said about Biden’s vaccine mandates.

All three of President Biden’s comprehensive vaccine orders affecting the private sector have been overturned by the courts.

The Biden administration issued three orders in September – one for federal contractors, another for healthcare workers and a third for companies with more than 100 employees. Some Republican governors have argued that Mr. Biden has no authority to enforce the order, which includes more than 100 million workers.

And federal judges in Georgia, Louisiana and Missouri – all appointed by Republicans – agree in part, creating a barrier to administration pressure to vaccinate all Americans. Prior to the court order, local and private orders had helped increase vaccination rates.

Here are the court cases:

Federal contractors

A federal judge in South Georgia on Tuesday blocked a vaccination order for employees of federal contractors.