Here’s What Happened at the Tokyo Games on Wednesday

TOKYO – Sydney McLaughlin needed a world record of 51.46 seconds to beat fellow American and rival Dalilah Muhammad in the 400 hurdles.

Andre de Grasse of Canada ran for gold in the men’s 200 meters with the Americans placing 2-3-4 behind him and Emmanuel Korir of Kenya winning the men’s event. 800.

Sakura Yosozumi, 19, of Japan, won the skateboarding event in the parks, beating two of the Games’ youngest competitors, Kokona Hiraki, 12, of Japan, and Sky Brown, 13, of Great Britain.

The US women’s basketball team had no problem in the semifinals, passing Australia, 79-55. Breanna Stewart led the team with 23 points. The US baseball team beat the Dominican Republic, 3-1, and are two wins away from a gold medal.