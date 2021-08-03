Business

Here’s what happened in markets today.

  • The S&P 500 rose 0.8% on Tuesday, hitting a new high. The Nasdaq composite rose 0.6%.

  • The Stoxx Europe 600 closed with a gain of 0.2%. Asian markets were mixed.

  • Oil prices fell as West Texas Intermediate, the benchmark for US crude, fell 0.9% to $ 70.61 per barrel.

  • BMW fell 4.2%, while Stellantis, owner of Jeep, Peugeot and Fiat, rose more than 5%. Both automakers reported sharp profit increases in their quarterly earnings report on Tuesday, but warned that a global semiconductor shortage continued to disrupt production.

