Here’s what happened on Saturday at the Tokyo Games.

Katie Ledecky of the United States won her second gold of the Games in the women’s 800 meters, a victory all the more satisfying as it came at the expense of rival Ariarne Titmus of Australia. Caeleb Dressel of the United States won her third gold, setting a world record in the 100-meter butterfly.

But there was disappointment for the American swimmers in the new mixed medley relay: Ryan Murphy had the team in the lead after the first backstroke leg, but they passed out in the breaststroke and butterfly, until last place at some point. Dressel’s freestyle anchor could only pull them in fifth place. Great Britain won the event.

In track and field, Elaine Thompson-Herah defended her 100-meter title and led a Jamaican sweep of the podium with Shelly-Ann Fraser-Pryce and Shericka Jackson. Poland won the first mixed 4×400 relay, followed by the Dominican Republic and the United States.

More mixed events on Saturday: Spain won in trap shooting, with little San Marino in second and the United States in third. Previously, Alessandra Perilli had won San Marino’s very first medal in the individual event. Now she has two.