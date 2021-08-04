Here’s What Happened Saturday at the Olympic Games

TOKYO – The United States men’s basketball team lost to France in the group stage but beat this team when it mattered most on Saturday in the gold medal game, 87-82. Kevin Durant had 29 points.

A solo third inning shot from Munetaka Murakami of the Tokyo Yakult Swallows was all Japan needed in their 2-0 win over the United States in the baseball gold medal game.

On the track, the United States swept the 4×400-meter relays with Allyson Felix winning the No.11 medal, surpassing Carl Lewis for the US record in the sport.

The American men followed suit by winning their 4×400-meter race, two days after failing to advance to the 4×100 relay final thanks to a failed baton pass.