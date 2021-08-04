Here’s What Happened Saturday at the Olympic Games
TOKYO – The United States men’s basketball team lost to France in the group stage but beat this team when it mattered most on Saturday in the gold medal game, 87-82. Kevin Durant had 29 points.
A solo third inning shot from Munetaka Murakami of the Tokyo Yakult Swallows was all Japan needed in their 2-0 win over the United States in the baseball gold medal game.
On the track, the United States swept the 4×400-meter relays with Allyson Felix winning the No.11 medal, surpassing Carl Lewis for the US record in the sport.
The American men followed suit by winning their 4×400-meter race, two days after failing to advance to the 4×100 relay final thanks to a failed baton pass.
Sifan Hassan of the Netherlands added the 10,000 meters to his previous victory in the 5,000. Jakob Ingebrigtsen of Norway won the men’s 1,500.
Nelly Korda, who just won the PGA Women’s Championship, won the women’s golf event, completing an American sweep of golf at these Games.
Peres Jepchirchir of Kenya won the women’s marathon while Molly Seidel of the United States took a bronze medal.
The US women’s water polo team won their third consecutive gold medal by beating Spain.
Gold medals went to Brazil in men’s football and France in men’s handball and men’s volleyball.
Russia won the gold medal in the artistic swimming group (formerly synchronized).
And Jessica Springsteen and the US show jumping team won a silver medal.
