Here’s what McDonald’s BTS meal looks like in different countries

BTS goes locations and boy, we’re so pleased with the septet. They’ve now turn out to be the face of Mcdonalds too with a brand new meal named after them. The BTS meal of Mcdonalds has turn out to be fairly fashionable throughout the globe now. For the unversed, the BTS meal consists of a medium Coca-Cola, medium fries, and, in fact, McNuggets with Candy Chili and Cajun dipping sauces. Whereas the meal stays the identical, it appears the packaging relying on the area or nation has modified. Let’s have a dekko at how every BTS looks throughout the globe right here: Additionally Learn – BTS: RM and Jimin buy residences in Seoul’s MOST costly housing advanced – view pics

BTS meal in Austria

BTS meal in the Bahamas

WOW!? At the moment’s meet up with fellow #BahamaArmys? was such a beautiful expertise! Though @McDonalds did disappoint us by not having the #BTS packaging?, we had been nonetheless capable of dangle and chat! Try our Bias and #ArmyBracelet!? @Armybracelet #BTSxMcD #BTSMeal pic.twitter.com/CNdT2BgLt4 — Bahamas?ARMYs⁷⟭⟬ (@BahamaArmys) May 26, 2021

BTS meal in Brazil

BTS meal in Canada

MY DUMBASS DIDNT ORDER SOFT DRINKS BUT ITS CONFIRED CANADA HAS THE BTS MEAL PURPLE PACKAGING #BTSMeal pic.twitter.com/K9FpqLNlOQ — lily ☽⁷ ? (@vanteslilac) May 26, 2021

BTS meal in Colombia

BTS meal in The Dominican Republic good afternoon, mcdonalds as a result of all the opposite countries included in the bts meal are receiving a package deal from the collaboration and the Dominican Republic makes use of the common one.#McDonalds #BTS #RepublicaDominicana pic.twitter.com/ifmD8GdD5T — shar21 (@shamin25029515) May 26, 2021

BTS meal in Israel

BTS meal in Malaysia

The influence of BTS in Malaysia economic system ? pic.twitter.com/dqvCyRZMM1 — syiha⁷ ∞ FESTA ? (@ultimatekoo) May 28, 2021

BTS meal in Paraguay

BTS meal in Ukraine

BTS meal in Australia

BTS meal in Belarus

BTS Meal in Belarus !!! ??? pic.twitter.com/Qx03MOnVJc — ` хобибулка НА ЭКЗАМЕНАХ (@hope_bunn) May 27, 2021

BTS meal in Bulgaria

Bought my #BTSMEAL ???

I’m so completely happy now we have the purple packaging in Bulgaria ??..

The crew was carrying the BTS x McDonald’s crew shirts.

The Coca Cola cup will not be a part of the BTS meal however they gave it away totally free and ofc I picked purple one. pic.twitter.com/hAyNLnrcRj — ᴮᴱradi⁷ ♡ (+ㅅ-)ᴰ² ?? ? ♡ (@daechwithluv) May 27, 2021

BTS meal in Croatia

BTS meal in Greece

The McDonalds BTS meal in Greece. ?? The packaging is lovable!! ???

And the sauces are unbelievable!!@BTS_twt #BTSMeal pic.twitter.com/tj3hBpS0xK — BTS GREEK ARMY ⁷ ?? (@BTSGreekARMY) May 27, 2021

BTS meal in Hungary

BTS meal in hungary ? the cajun sauce is my fav pic.twitter.com/6Qy41PCa2W — Nattie⁷ (@tinyTANNlE) May 27, 2021

BTS meal in Kazakhstan

#BTSMeal in Kazakhstan ?? Вот так выглядит долгожданный сет BTS Meal от @BTS_twt в McDonald’s ? Цена меню в Казахстане 1850 тг. Сладкий Чили и соус Каджун просто ?? Спасибо @BTS_twt и @McDonalds за такую вкусную коллаборацию ?? pic.twitter.com/283qOPyLIF — ??BTS Kazakhstan ARMYs?? (@KZBTSARMY) May 27, 2021

BTS meal in Oman

BTS meal in South Korea

BTS meal in Vietnam

BTS meal in Malta

BTS meal in Puerto Rico

Lastly at Puerto Rico the BTS Meal arrived ???????. I obtained so emotional after I ordered it and after I noticed the employees with the promo shirts???. I used to be about to ask if I might purchase the shirt ??. pic.twitter.com/bAY8cJuGK0 — Crys Annie ⁷ ? (@annie_crys) May 28, 2021

BTS meal in Costa Rica

BTS meal in Mexico

#BTSMeal

Está todo bien bonito !

Soy la más feliz ??

Military Mexico vayan por la suya ✨ pic.twitter.com/Z3JsigYmyI — karla⁷ ⟭⟬ ⟬⟭? (@karlatan_) June 1, 2021

BTS meal in Panama

#BTSMeal in Panama all good aside from the purple glass, additionally McDonald’s are usually not too crowded #Butter1onHot100 right now we’re celebrating together with @BTS_twt ??? pic.twitter.com/QE49qk37h0 — kmoonj (@K_mmoon2) June 1, 2021

BTS meal in UAE

It’s purple packaging.

These are photos shared by fellow UAE armys who already ordered The BTS Meal 🙂 @McDonaldsUAE pic.twitter.com/wBzfj7jbyG — BTS UAE ?? ⁷ ? (@bangtanUAE) June 1, 2021

BTS meal in the US

BTS meal in India (Delhi)

INDIAN ARMYS WE WONNNN???? pic.twitter.com/tpsb8yGvvF — Ananya⁷ misses VMIN? (@MicDrop_bitches) June 1, 2021

Mumbaikars, you’d get the meal too, don’t fret. A little bit extra endurance.

In the meantime, Huge Hit Leisure aka HYBE had opened up on BTS’ collaboration with the fast-food outlet. That they had stated, “The band has nice reminiscences with McDonald’s. We’re enthusiastic about this collaboration and may’t wait to share the BTS Meal with the world.”

The Chief Working Officer of McDonald’s India, Rajeev Rajan had opened up on bringing BTS meal to India. He was all reward for the band and the collaboration. Rajan stated, “This band is actually a world phenomenon, with a fan base that is aware of no borders, and we couldn’t be extra excited to deliver the BTS Meal to our clients in India.”

Are you excited to check out the BTS meal? Tell us your ideas by tweeting @bollywood_life.

