Here’s what McDonald’s BTS meal looks like in different countries
BTS goes locations and boy, we’re so pleased with the septet. They’ve now turn out to be the face of Mcdonalds too with a brand new meal named after them. The BTS meal of Mcdonalds has turn out to be fairly fashionable throughout the globe now. For the unversed, the BTS meal consists of a medium Coca-Cola, medium fries, and, in fact, McNuggets with Candy Chili and Cajun dipping sauces. Whereas the meal stays the identical, it appears the packaging relying on the area or nation has modified. Let’s have a dekko at how every BTS looks throughout the globe right here:
BTS meal in Austria
BTS meal in the Bahamas
WOW!? At the moment’s meet up with fellow #BahamaArmys? was such a beautiful expertise! Though @McDonalds did disappoint us by not having the #BTS packaging?, we had been nonetheless capable of dangle and chat!
Try our Bias and #ArmyBracelet!? @Armybracelet #BTSxMcD #BTSMeal pic.twitter.com/CNdT2BgLt4
— Bahamas?ARMYs⁷⟭⟬ (@BahamaArmys) May 26, 2021
BTS meal in Brazil
BTS meal in Canada
MY DUMBASS DIDNT ORDER SOFT DRINKS BUT ITS CONFIRED CANADA HAS THE BTS MEAL PURPLE PACKAGING #BTSMeal pic.twitter.com/K9FpqLNlOQ
— lily ☽⁷ ? (@vanteslilac) May 26, 2021
BTS meal in Colombia
BTS meal in The Dominican Republic
good afternoon, mcdonalds as a result of all the opposite countries included in the bts meal are receiving a package deal from the collaboration and the Dominican Republic makes use of the common one.#McDonalds #BTS #RepublicaDominicana pic.twitter.com/ifmD8GdD5T
— shar21 (@shamin25029515) May 26, 2021
BTS meal in Israel
BTS meal in Malaysia
The influence of BTS in Malaysia economic system ? pic.twitter.com/dqvCyRZMM1
— syiha⁷ ∞ FESTA ? (@ultimatekoo) May 28, 2021
BTS meal in Paraguay
No les pasa que ✨BTS Meal en Paraguay✨ @BTS_twt #BTSMeal pic.twitter.com/m4C5UeA4zr
— bren triste₇ ☕ (@yoongirljb_) May 31, 2021
BTS meal in Ukraine
BTS meal Ukraine @BTS_twt pic.twitter.com/dHI2Hcsskl
— Lidiya (@lidusic91) May 29, 2021
BTS meal in Australia
McDonald’s BTS Meal?????
That is what Australia will get, simply purple nugget field? Comfortable eats? The Cajun and Candy Chili sauces had been on level! Be certain u preserve the containers?#BTSMeal #BTSxMcD #TheBTSMeal #BTS_Butter #SmoothLikeButter #방탄소년단 #BTS #BTSARMY #Got_ARMY_Behind_Us pic.twitter.com/vH1T0mqCuq
— AMI⁷?? STREAM BUTTER? Publish 2 ARSD? ?? (@BTS_bungee) May 27, 2021
BTS meal in Belarus
BTS Meal in Belarus !!!
??? pic.twitter.com/Qx03MOnVJc
— ` хобибулка НА ЭКЗАМЕНАХ (@hope_bunn) May 27, 2021
BTS meal in Bulgaria
Bought my #BTSMEAL ???
I’m so completely happy now we have the purple packaging in Bulgaria ??..
The crew was carrying the BTS x McDonald’s crew shirts.
The Coca Cola cup will not be a part of the BTS meal however they gave it away totally free and ofc I picked purple one. pic.twitter.com/hAyNLnrcRj
— ᴮᴱradi⁷ ♡ (+ㅅ-)ᴰ² ?? ? ♡ (@daechwithluv) May 27, 2021
BTS meal in Croatia
bts meal, croatia, zagreb ☑️? pic.twitter.com/ZIqTuCKxcI
— klara⁷ ? (@happyjgguk) May 28, 2021
BTS meal in Greece
The McDonalds BTS meal in Greece. ??
The packaging is lovable!! ???
And the sauces are unbelievable!!@BTS_twt #BTSMeal pic.twitter.com/tj3hBpS0xK
— BTS GREEK ARMY ⁷ ?? (@BTSGreekARMY) May 27, 2021
BTS meal in Hungary
BTS meal in hungary ? the cajun sauce is my fav pic.twitter.com/6Qy41PCa2W
— Nattie⁷ (@tinyTANNlE) May 27, 2021
BTS meal in Kazakhstan
#BTSMeal in Kazakhstan ??
Вот так выглядит долгожданный сет BTS Meal от @BTS_twt в McDonald’s ?
Цена меню в Казахстане 1850 тг.
Сладкий Чили и соус Каджун просто ??
Спасибо @BTS_twt и @McDonalds за такую вкусную коллаборацию ?? pic.twitter.com/283qOPyLIF
— ??BTS Kazakhstan ARMYs?? (@KZBTSARMY) May 27, 2021
BTS meal in Oman
My BTS meal from Oman heeeeee @BTS_twt @LiryOnni pic.twitter.com/4rixnQcKu3
— Yunisleidis Lopez rodriguez (@YunisleidisR) May 27, 2021
BTS meal in South Korea
Kmedias’ images of #BTSMeal launch in South Korea, @BTS_twt‘s dwelling nation.#BTSxMcD pic.twitter.com/FfK2rW0vPB
— cestlavie_90⁷?? (@cestlavie9090) May 27, 2021
BTS meal in Vietnam
BTS meal in Malta
BTS?Meal#Malta?? @BTS_twt pic.twitter.com/JeC0xuQFwv
— Graziella⁷ ? (@Graz_V_JK) June 1, 2021
BTS meal in Puerto Rico
Lastly at Puerto Rico the BTS Meal arrived ???????. I obtained so emotional after I ordered it and after I noticed the employees with the promo shirts???. I used to be about to ask if I might purchase the shirt ??. pic.twitter.com/bAY8cJuGK0
— Crys Annie ⁷ ? (@annie_crys) May 28, 2021
BTS meal in Costa Rica
BTS MEAL en Costa Rica ??#BTSMeal @BTS_twt @mcdonaldscr pic.twitter.com/wRLzk5ea1H
— ??⁷ ᴮᴱ? (@HAZTAE) June 1, 2021
BTS meal in Mexico
#BTSMeal
Está todo bien bonito !
Soy la más feliz ??
Military Mexico vayan por la suya ✨ pic.twitter.com/Z3JsigYmyI
— karla⁷ ⟭⟬ ⟬⟭? (@karlatan_) June 1, 2021
BTS meal in Panama
#BTSMeal in Panama all good aside from the purple glass, additionally McDonald’s are usually not too crowded #Butter1onHot100 right now we’re celebrating together with @BTS_twt ??? pic.twitter.com/QE49qk37h0
— kmoonj (@K_mmoon2) June 1, 2021
BTS meal in UAE
It’s purple packaging.
These are photos shared by fellow UAE armys who already ordered The BTS Meal 🙂 @McDonaldsUAE pic.twitter.com/wBzfj7jbyG
— BTS UAE ?? ⁷ ? (@bangtanUAE) June 1, 2021
BTS meal in the US
YOOOOO THE MCDONALDS IN SAN FRANCISCO STONESTOWN DID NOT COME TO PLAY TODAY!!! #McDonaldsXBTS #BTSMeal #BTS #BTSARMY #BTS_Butter #BTSxMcD @BTS_twt pic.twitter.com/8yqI1g2Qey
— #BTS_Butter 엠 ?✨? STREAM BUTTER (@EmSushi7) May 26, 2021
BTS meal in India (Delhi)
INDIAN ARMYS WE WONNNN???? pic.twitter.com/tpsb8yGvvF
— Ananya⁷ misses VMIN? (@MicDrop_bitches) June 1, 2021
Mumbaikars, you’d get the meal too, don’t fret. A little bit extra endurance.
In the meantime, Huge Hit Leisure aka HYBE had opened up on BTS’ collaboration with the fast-food outlet. That they had stated, “The band has nice reminiscences with McDonald’s. We’re enthusiastic about this collaboration and may’t wait to share the BTS Meal with the world.”
The Chief Working Officer of McDonald’s India, Rajeev Rajan had opened up on bringing BTS meal to India. He was all reward for the band and the collaboration. Rajan stated, “This band is actually a world phenomenon, with a fan base that is aware of no borders, and we couldn’t be extra excited to deliver the BTS Meal to our clients in India.”
Are you excited to check out the BTS meal? Tell us your ideas by tweeting @bollywood_life.
