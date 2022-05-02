Here’s What to Expect – Gadget Clock



The 2022 hurricane season is fast approaching, and it looks to be another active one. Many of the indicators that help us predict the number of storms we’ll see are pointing to 2022’s hurricane season being the seventh consecutive busier-than-normal season.

Dr. Phil Klotzbach and his team at Colorado State University already issued their pre-season forecast – 19 named storms, nine hurricanes and four major hurricanes. All of those predictions above the 30-year averages of 14, seven and three, respectively.

We are coming off a very busy 2021 hurricane season. Some 21 named storms formed last year; seven of those became hurricanes, with four reaching major hurricane strength – Grace, Ida, Larry and Sam.

In the tri-state area, we felt the effects of four storms in 2021 – Fred, Elsa, Henri and Ida.

Ida was particularly devastating. The remnants of the storm interacted with a stationary front draped over the area and brought unprecedented flooding on September 1 in a swath from Southeast Pennsylvania through Northern New Jersey, Metro New York and Southwestern Connecticut. Upwards of 10 inches of rain fell in a six-hour period in some places, with over three inches of rain measured in Central Park in a single hour – a record rainfall rate!

Superstorm Sandy, which slammed into New Jersey 10 years ago, and the more recent storms that we have battled through should serve as a benchmark for what could happen this year.

Before the storm season begins, it’s time to develop your plan and be ready for what may come.

Hurricane Names for 2022

The hurricane names for the 2022 hurricane season are: