Here’s what to know about breakthrough infections and the Delta variant.

Amid new evidence that people vaccinated with breakthrough infections can carry as much coronavirus as unvaccinated people, the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention has urged people in high transmission areas to wear masks in indoor public spaces. , regardless of their vaccination status.
Vaccines remain very effective in preventing serious illness and death, but the highly contagious Delta variant and the persistent refusal of the vaccine have led the United States in an unexpected direction. Reported cases reached the highest levels in six months.
Yet most vaccinated people with breakthrough infections are likely to experience mild symptoms, and each exposure to the virus is an opportunity for the immune system to strengthen its defenses against future variants.
Here’s what you need to know about Breakthrough Infections and the Delta Variant:
The vaccines were intended to prevent hospitalization and death, largely the result of damage to the lungs and other organs. Vaccines produce antibodies in the blood that prevent the coronavirus from taking root in these organs.
At the onset of infection, when people are most likely to be contagious, the Delta variant appears to replicate in amounts perhaps 1,000 times greater than those seen in people infected with other variants, destroying defenses immune system of the nose and throat.
Some experts believe breakthrough infections are more likely after exposure to the Delta variant than previous forms of the virus. Even when more recent data becomes available, however, it is still likely that most hospitalizations and deaths from Covid-19 will occur in unvaccinated people.
In some rare cases, pierced infections can cause persistent symptoms. Long Covid is a poorly understood set of symptoms that can affect people for several months after an active infection has ended. A few small studies have looked at how long or severe Covid can be after breakthrough infections. This is likely to be rare, some experts say, as breakthrough infections are rare and of shorter duration.
