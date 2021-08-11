Here’s what to know about breakthrough infections and the Delta variant.

Amid new evidence that people vaccinated with breakthrough infections can carry as much coronavirus as unvaccinated people, the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention has urged people in high transmission areas to wear masks in indoor public spaces. , regardless of their vaccination status.

Vaccines remain very effective in preventing serious illness and death, but the highly contagious Delta variant and the persistent refusal of the vaccine have led the United States in an unexpected direction. Reported cases reached the highest levels in six months.

Yet most vaccinated people with breakthrough infections are likely to experience mild symptoms, and each exposure to the virus is an opportunity for the immune system to strengthen its defenses against future variants.

Here’s what you need to know about Breakthrough Infections and the Delta Variant: