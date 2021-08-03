Here’s what’s happening in the markets today.
The S&P 500 fell 0.2% early in Tuesday after the index ended slightly lower on Monday. The Nasdaq composite fell 0.3% on Tuesday.
The Stoxx Europe 600 was flat and Asian markets were mixed.
Oil prices fell as West Texas Intermediate, the benchmark for US crude, fell 2.7% to $ 69.37 per barrel.
BMW fell about 5% while Stellantis, owner of Jeep, Peugeot and Fiat, rose about 5%. Both automakers reported sharp profit increases in their quarterly earnings report on Tuesday, but warned that a global semiconductor shortage continued to disrupt production.
#Heres #whats #happening #markets #today
Leave a Comment
You must be logged in to post a comment.