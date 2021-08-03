Business

Here’s what’s happening in the markets today.

46 mins ago
Add Comment
by admin
Here’s what’s happening in the markets today.
Written by admin
Here’s what’s happening in the markets today.

Here’s what’s happening in the markets today.

  • The S&P 500 fell 0.2% early in Tuesday after the index ended slightly lower on Monday. The Nasdaq composite fell 0.3% on Tuesday.

  • The Stoxx Europe 600 was flat and Asian markets were mixed.

  • Oil prices fell as West Texas Intermediate, the benchmark for US crude, fell 2.7% to $ 69.37 per barrel.

  • BMW fell about 5% while Stellantis, owner of Jeep, Peugeot and Fiat, rose about 5%. Both automakers reported sharp profit increases in their quarterly earnings report on Tuesday, but warned that a global semiconductor shortage continued to disrupt production.

    • #Heres #whats #happening #markets #today

    You may also like

    About the author

    admin

    View all posts

    Leave a Comment