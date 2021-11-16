Here’s What’s in the Infrastructure Bill Biden Will Sign Today
Federal and state officials have identified priority projects that have been stalled for years and may now move forward as a result of the $ 1 trillion infrastructure bill, signed by President Biden on Monday, such as repairing hundreds of old bridges and building dozens of new ones. Or extended railway lines.
The bill also funds a number of other comprehensive initiatives, including the expansion of broadband internet in rural areas of the country and the cleaning up of largely polluted superfund sites. In total, the measure includes $ 550 billion in new funding that will be disseminated to various areas of need. Here are some areas covered.
-
वीज 73 billion for power grid.
Improvements to the country’s energy systems that, among other things, will help the grid carry renewable energy.
-
रेल्वे 66 billion for railways.
Significant investments in Amtrak, with major maintenance backlogs, as well as funding for new railway lines and improvements to existing routes.
-
$ 65 billion for broadband.
Funding to provide high-speed Internet access to the hard-to-reach population, including Native American communities.
-
$ 47 billion for climate resilience.
New funding aimed at combating forest fires and creating coastal areas for recurring hurricanes and floods.
-
पर्यावरण 21 billion for environmental projects.
Increased funding for cleaning up abandoned mines, contaminated waterways and other polluted sites monitored by the Environmental Protection Agency.
-
$ 15 billion to remove lead service line.
Modernization of water systems to address contaminated drinking water affecting many large population centers.
-
5 7.5 billion for electric vehicles.
Increasing the availability of charging stations across the country is part of Mr. Biden’s pledge to build 500,000 stations nationwide.
-
सेवा 2 billion for uninhabited rural areas.
Grant programs aimed at expanding transport projects in rural areas.
#Heres #Whats #Infrastructure #Bill #Biden #Sign #Today
Leave a Comment
You must be logged in to post a comment.