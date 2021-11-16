Here’s What’s in the Infrastructure Bill Biden Will Sign Today

Federal and state officials have identified priority projects that have been stalled for years and may now move forward as a result of the $ 1 trillion infrastructure bill, signed by President Biden on Monday, such as repairing hundreds of old bridges and building dozens of new ones. Or extended railway lines.

The bill also funds a number of other comprehensive initiatives, including the expansion of broadband internet in rural areas of the country and the cleaning up of largely polluted superfund sites. In total, the measure includes $ 550 billion in new funding that will be disseminated to various areas of need. Here are some areas covered.