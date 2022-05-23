Here’s what’s open and closed in Regina on Victoria Day 2022 – Regina

All civic workplaces in Regina can be closed on Monday and reopen on Tuesday at eight a.m.

Waste, natural and recycling collections will proceed as scheduled. For assortment schedules and reminders, residents can obtain the Regina Waste Wizard app or go to the town’s web site.

The landfill can be open from 7:00 a.m. till 7:00 p.m. Entry gates shut at 6:45 p.m.

As for Regina transit, service can be offered utilizing the Sunday routes and schedules. Transit Data Centre and RIDELine can be closed.

The Transit Buyer Service Centre can be closed on Monday however obtainable over the telephone from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. and 2 p.m. to six p.m.

Paratransit Providers can be working on vacation schedule 8 a.m. to 7 p.m.

Riverside Memorial Park & Regina Cemeteries workplace will stay closed however gates are open 8 a.m. to 9 p.m.

Parking meters aren’t in impact so parking can be free for metropolis parking meters.

The next leisure centres can be open:

The North West Leisure Centre can be open 12 p.m. to six p.m.

Sandra Schmirler Leisure Centre hours are 12 p.m. to six p.m.

The Regina Sportplex Fieldhouse & Lawson Aquatic Centre can be open from 9 a.m. to 7 p.m.