Here’s Where You Can Buy a Nintendo Switch

The Nintendo Switch, like most consoles during the pandemic, was once in short supply. Thankfully, retailers like Best Buy, Amazon, and Walmart now regularly stock the Nintendo Switch and Switch Lite in multiple color configurations and models, giving those with ample opportunity to purchase Nintendo’s versatile console.

We’ve been scouring the web to find out where you can buy the Nintendo Switch, Nintendo Switch Lite (the only portable version of the console), and the new Nintendo Switch OLED model, plus any such bundles. good deals.

Where can I buy Nintendo Switch or Switch Lite now?

On Amazon, you can buy an updated Nintendo Switch model with gray Joy-Cons, as well as a 64GB SanDisk microSD card for $314. If you want to upgrade, Amazon is offering two additional bundles, one with a 128GB SanDisk microSD card for $322 and one with a 256GB SanDisk microSD card for $344.

You can buy the updated Nintendo Switch model with either the gray Joy-Cons or the Red and Blue Joy-Cons for $300 on Amazon, Walmart, Best Buy, GameStop, and Target. NS Animal Crossing: New Horizons The version is also available to purchase from Nintendo for $299 as well as most other retailers.

Amazon, Best Buy, GameStop, Walmart, and B&H Photo all have Nintendo Switch Lite stock available in a variety of colors for $200.

If you’re not averse to buying a pre-owned or refurbished console, you might want to check out GameStop. Another good place to look is Nintendo’s online store, where you can often find refurbished Switch consoles. Currently, Nintendo is offering the second-gen Nintendo Switch with gray Joy-Cons for $260, in addition to most of the Switch Lite’s color configurations for $170.

Nintendo

Where Can I Buy Nintendo Switch OLED Right Now?

The Nintendo Switch OLED officially goes on sale today, October 8th for $350 and offers a number of improvements, most notably a vibrant 7-inch OLED display and an improved kickstand that offers far more stability. The speakers get a bit louder and offer a touch more clarity, and a wired Ethernet port is built right into the dock.

At the time of this writing, the Nintendo Switch OLED is only available at Best Buy, however, GameStop, Amazon, and Nintendo both had hybrid consoles available at launch. If you go the Best Buy route, be sure to log in to your store account before trying to add one to your cart.

Nintendo Switch OLED Models (Neon Red and Neon Blue) Classic Neon Red and Neon Blue color schemes for the new Nintendo Switch OLED models. It has a seven-inch OLED display and other improvements, but includes the familiar, vibrant Joy-Con design introduced with the original Switch.

What Accessories Do I Need to Buy for Nintendo Switch?

Frankly, the Switch has everything you need to get started and have fun. However, a few extra purchases can help you get a little more out of your console, and in some cases, help it weather the wear and tear that it will undoubtedly endure.

SanDisk 200GB MicroSD Card The Nintendo Switch comes with 32GB of internal storage, which won’t get you very far when it comes to downloading games. Adding a 200GB microSD card is a smart, relatively affordable way to boost your storage.

First, a microSD card will help you expand your Switch’s default 32GB of storage. Amazon, Best Buy and other retailers regularly sell cards with 512GB of storage for about $70. A 400GB microSD card will cost you around $49, however, and with each game’s download size ranging from 1GB to tens of gigabytes, the card has enough room to store many of them.

Nintendo Switch Pro Controller READ Also Realme Watch S with 16 sports mode and 15-days battery to be launched on 2 November- Technology News, Gadgetclock The full-size game controller is designed for the Nintendo Switch and is a more comfortable alternative to Joy-Con controllers.

Let’s quickly talk about the controllers. The Switch is a somewhat unconventional form of Joy-Cons. Still, the Pro Controller is a great option for playing most Switch games, although some Super Mario Party titles require Joy-Cons to play. If you’re looking for a Switch Pro controller, Walmart has a Switch Pro controller for $59, which is $11 less than its usual retail price. While both Amazon and GameStop currently have the controller available for full MSRP.

Next, get a tempered glass screen cover. The display on the Switch and Switch Lite is covered with plastic, and it’s telling to be scratched as soon as you take it out of the box. Save heartbreak by getting an affordable, easy-to-apply glass cover on Amazon.

If you want to play online with friends, make sure your saves are backed up in the cloud, and get access to a slate of on-demand games from the original Nintendo console and SNES console era, you’ll want to get a Nintendo Switch Online. Membership. It is $20 per year for a single user on one console or $35 per year for up to eight users on different consoles.

Right now, Enneba offers a one-year discounted, individual subscription for about $21.