Here’s Who Is Hospitalized for Covid in New York City as Cases Rise
Since early July, the average number of coronavirus cases in New York has quadrupled from around 250 to more than 1,000 per day, as the most contagious Delta variant has spread.
Hospitalizations are also increasing, but less rapidly, thanks to vaccinations and improved treatments.
Yet hospitalizations have increased 90% since July 4 and more than 300 people are now hospitalized in New York with Covid-19. They are, for the most part, unvaccinated or vaccinated but immunocompromised, according to doctors.
“A week and a half ago we had 50 patients in our hospital systems,” said Dr. Mangala Narasimhan, senior vice president of critical care at Northwell Health, the state’s largest healthcare system. “Now we have double that. “
To shed light on who is hospitalized, city officials provided the New York Times with an age breakdown of those admitted with Covid-19 between June 15 and July 12. Two of the major hospital systems operating in the New York area, Mount Sinai and Northwell, also provided demographic and immunization data for their patient populations. Here is what the information shows.
Patients are younger
Across the city, young adults, aged 25 to 34, were the age group with the most people hospitalized for Covid-19 between June 15 and July 12, according to the city’s health ministry . This is in line with national trends showing that the average age of Covid patients is younger, in large part because more older people are being vaccinated.
Of the 627 people hospitalized during this period, 18% were aged 25 to 34. The second most common age group for hospitalizations was that of people over 75 years old. The city did not provide any information on vaccination status.
In the city, the full vaccination rate for people aged 25 to 34 is 57 percent, and for people aged 75 to 84 it is 70 percent.
Hospitalizations of children for Covid-19 in the city remain rare, but they are happening. During this month, nine children under 4 and 10 children between 5 and 12 were hospitalized with Covid-19.
Both private hospital systems said the average age of people they admit is dropping, reflecting the city-wide trend, although the average age in their systems remains above 50.
The average age among the 109 patients hospitalized as of July 27 in the Northwell system was 63, dropping to 57 among those who were not vaccinated. At Mount Sinai, the average age of Covid patients hospitalized this month was 55, up from 62 years earlier in the pandemic.
Some hospitalized patients are vaccinated
Vaccines against the coronavirus are very effective in protecting against serious illnesses, but they are not a guarantee. This is especially the case for a subset of the elderly and immunocompromised whose immune system has not reacted strongly to injections.
In the regular care wards of Mount Sinai Hospital and Mount Sinai Queens Hospital on Wednesday there were 14 unvaccinated patients and three partially vaccinated patients, said David Reich, president of the hospital system. And, perhaps surprisingly, four of the five Covid patients in the intensive care unit have been vaccinated.
Of those, two are “quite old,” he said, and the other two were organ transplant recipients who were taking drugs to keep their immune systems weakened. The fifth is a younger person, morbidly obese and unvaccinated.
“It’s a scary time for us, because even though we have very effective vaccines, nothing is 100 percent,” said Dr Reich. “And so that tells us that if you’re a vulnerable person, even if you’re vaccinated, you probably should take some precautions. “
In the Northwell system, 10 to 15% of patients hospitalized with Covid-19 in recent weeks have been vaccinated. As at Mount Sinai, those who are vaccinated and seriously ill are on chemotherapy, high-dose steroids, the elderly or immunocompromised.
“We really haven’t seen healthy people getting vaccinated in the hospital without any other issues,” Dr Narasimhan said.
Even in the elderly, vaccines still offer great protection. Nationally, epidemics and nursing home case rates remain at a fraction of their peaks. There have been several outbreaks in nursing homes locally recently, Dr Narasimhan said. But for the most part, she said, the sick “seemed to be able to cope with the infection in a different way than before being vaccinated” and were able to be treated on an outpatient basis.
“We are not yet seeing a lot of serious illness in the vaccinated elderly,” she said.
Racial distribution remains the same
The people most likely to become seriously ill are now the same as in previous waves, hospital officials said. Obesity, diabetes, and high blood pressure, among other factors, predispose people to serious illnesses.
The racial distribution of admitted patients also appears to be similar to previous waves, with a few exceptions. Northwell noticed a slight increase in the percentage of unvaccinated and white patients. Mount Sinai also noticed a slight increase in white patients and fewer Asian American patients, but warned the sample size was too small to draw any conclusions at this time.
Hospital officials are also noticing how much more contagious Delta is than previous variants of the virus. Dr Narasimhan said the Long Island Jewish Hospital has had two recent situations where adult families – grandparents, parents and adult children – all developed severe Covid-19 after relatively brief exposure to an infected relative, like a 10 minute drive together, or a single meal.
The hospital has also “certainly” seen cases where vaccinated people have transmitted Covid-19 to unvaccinated people, she said. The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention says vaccination reduces the risk of contracting symptomatic Delta by seven times and severe Covid-19 by twenty times. Still, people vaccinated can carry substantial amounts of the virus, which is one of the main reasons the CDC now recommends that even people vaccinated in areas of high and substantial transmission like New York and Long Island wear masks. inside.
There is good news
Amidst all the frightening developments, there is also some hopeful news.
Northwell and other hospital systems are successfully using monoclonal antibodies to keep people with Covid out of hospital. As part of an emergency use authorization, treatments can only be administered to patients over 65 years of age or at high risk of developing into severe Covid.
Like other antivirals, monoclonal antibodies should be administered quickly, within a week of symptom onset. One problem is that some people don’t get tested or seek treatment until they are short of breath with the onset of pneumonia, which tends to occur around day 8. At this point , it is too late, said Dr Reich.
The message, he said, especially for those with risk factors, is “Get tested, even if you are vaccinated.”
Another positive sign is that hospitals are well below their peaks in terms of admitted patients with Covid. (At their peak in April 2020, New York City had nearly 19,000 people admitted to hospitals with Covid.) As a result, hospitals are not overwhelmed and can provide good care.
Despite Delta’s increased transmissibility, Mount Sinai and Northwell reported that the percentage of patients progressing to intensive care is about the same as in previous waves, another promising development. Dr Rahul Sharma, chief of emergency medicine at NewYork-Presbyterian / Weill Cornell, said his doctors are noticing people are arriving earlier and less sick than in previous waves, giving them a better chance for results positive.
These are all reasons why the death rate in the city and state has remained low so far. About three people per day die from Covid-19 in New York City, a rate that has remained stable over the past month even as cases rise.
