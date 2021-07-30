Here’s Who Is Hospitalized for Covid in New York City as Cases Rise

“We really haven’t seen healthy people getting vaccinated in the hospital without any other issues,” Dr Narasimhan said.

Even in the elderly, vaccines still offer great protection. Nationally, epidemics and nursing home case rates remain at a fraction of their peaks. There have been several outbreaks in nursing homes locally recently, Dr Narasimhan said. But for the most part, she said, the sick “seemed to be able to cope with the infection in a different way than before being vaccinated” and were able to be treated on an outpatient basis.

“We are not yet seeing a lot of serious illness in the vaccinated elderly,” she said.

Racial distribution remains the same

The people most likely to become seriously ill are now the same as in previous waves, hospital officials said. Obesity, diabetes, and high blood pressure, among other factors, predispose people to serious illnesses.

The racial distribution of admitted patients also appears to be similar to previous waves, with a few exceptions. Northwell noticed a slight increase in the percentage of unvaccinated and white patients. Mount Sinai also noticed a slight increase in white patients and fewer Asian American patients, but warned the sample size was too small to draw any conclusions at this time.

Hospital officials are also noticing how much more contagious Delta is than previous variants of the virus. Dr Narasimhan said the Long Island Jewish Hospital has had two recent situations where adult families – grandparents, parents and adult children – all developed severe Covid-19 after relatively brief exposure to an infected relative, like a 10 minute drive together, or a single meal.

The hospital has also “certainly” seen cases where vaccinated people have transmitted Covid-19 to unvaccinated people, she said. The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention says vaccination reduces the risk of contracting symptomatic Delta by seven times and severe Covid-19 by twenty times. Still, people vaccinated can carry substantial amounts of the virus, which is one of the main reasons the CDC now recommends that even people vaccinated in areas of high and substantial transmission like New York and Long Island wear masks. inside.