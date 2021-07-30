Here’s who is hospitalized for Covid in New York City.

Since early July, the average number of coronavirus cases in New York has quadrupled from around 250 to more than 1,000 per day, as the most contagious Delta variant has spread.

Hospitalizations are also increasing, but less rapidly, thanks to vaccinations and improved treatments.

Yet hospitalizations have increased 90% since July 4 and more than 300 people are now hospitalized in New York with Covid-19. They are, for the most part, unvaccinated or vaccinated but immunocompromised, according to doctors.

City officials provided the New York Times with an age breakdown of those admitted with Covid-19 between June 15 and July 12. Two of the major hospital systems operating in the New York area, Mount Sinai and Northwell, also provided demographic and immunization services. data for their patient population. This is what the information shows:

The patients are younger. Across the city, young adults, aged 25 to 34, were the age group with the most people hospitalized for Covid-19 between June 15 and July 12, according to the city’s health ministry . Of the 627 people hospitalized during this period, 18% were aged 25 to 34.