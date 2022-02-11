Here’s why Adidas shared a photo of bare breasts on Twitter





(NEXSTAR) – Athletic brand Adidas caught Twitter users by surprise Wednesday, February 9 when they posted a photo of 25 pairs of bare breasts, ranging in shapes and sizes. While it stirred some negative responses in the comment section, the company said the post was for a good reason.

The tweet includes the aforementioned photo with the caption, “We believe women’s breasts in all shapes and sizes deserve support and comfort.” Adidas then directs users to explore its new sports bra collection which offers 43 styles, available in 72 sizes, “so everyone can find the right fit for them.”

Adidas’s tweet received mixed reviews. Some applauded the brand’s move, with one user even calling out Facebook and Instagram for restricting “open, healthy, educational advertising or content.” Others disapproved of the post, to which Adidas responded by saying they “want to celebrate bodies in all their glory.”

“The gallery was designed to show just how diverse breasts are, featuring different shapes and sizes that highlight why tailored support is paramount,” the company said in a statement to Nexstar.

Twitter, as AdWeek points out, doesn’t have any guidelines regarding nudity. The social media giant’s terms of service instead says users “should only provide Content that you are comfortable sharing with others.”

“You understand that by using [Twitter], you may be exposed to Content that might be offensive, harmful, inaccurate or otherwise inappropriate, or in some cases, postings that have been mislabeled or are otherwise deceptive,” the company’s terms of service reads.

Twitter did not immediately respond to Nexstar’s request for comment.

According to Adidas, 90% of women aren’t wearing the right bra size.

“There is a sizeable data gap when it comes to sports bra development, so we worked with experts in breast health and biomechanics, University of Portsmouth, to challenge ourselves and drive forward our innovation to better meet the needs of our female athletic community,” said Amy Charlton, Senior Director Product at Adidas.

In addition to its tweet announcing the line, promotional images show the new sports bras being worn by an array of body types, AdWeek reports.

“At adidas, we believe everybody in sport deserves to be supported. That is why we tirelessly innovate to meet the needs of our diverse community, helping more people experience the life-changing benefits of sport. A sports bra is the single most important piece of workout apparel for those with breasts. The confidence and support it gives can have a significant impact on someone’s performance and ability to stick with sport. That is why we have re-engineered our entire portfolio, catering to more bodies and workouts than ever before,” the company’s statement to Nexstar continued.

The new line of bras Adidas is advertising will be released on Feb. 14.