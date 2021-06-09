Heres Why DU Has Asked Telegram To Block Students’ Exam Group

Heres Why DU Has Asked Telegram To Block College students’ Exam Group





New Delhi: Delhi College has written to messaging app Telegram to discontinue a gaggle fashioned to allegedly assist the varsity college students throughout their on-line open e book examination. DU authorities additionally despatched an e mail to all college students asking them to not be a part of such teams, and warning of motion. Additionally Learn – Delhi College Admissions 2021: After CBSE, CISCE Cancel Class 12 Board Exams, How is DU Planning to Conduct Admissions?

Notably, the varsity’s on-line open-book exams (OBE) commenced on Monday for the ultimate semester postgraduate and undergraduate college students with almost 35,000 college students taking them on the primary day. The exams are being held in OBE mode owing to the coronavirus pandemic.

”It has come to the discover of the Examination Department {that a} whatsapp/telegram group has been created to take assist for examination. College students are suggested to not subscribe any such teams. We’ve got recognized these college students, and all these instances will come beneath unfair means and motion shall be taken as per college guidelines,” mentioned a mail despatched by the college to the scholars.

D S Rawat, Dean (Examinations) mentioned the varsity obtained an e mail from an nameless supply relating to the group.

”We’ve got recognized 112-113 college students who have been a part of the group. We’ve got taken particulars of the group and in addition written to Telegram to discontinue such a gaggle,” he mentioned.

The official mentioned the unfair means committee of the varsity is trying into the matter. It is going to verify whether or not the group members truly are DU college students. It is going to additionally attempt to verify whether or not the group was created to fleece college students, he added.

The OBE was held for the primary time final 12 months by the varsity owing to the COVID-19 state of affairs.

(With Company inputs)