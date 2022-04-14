Heritage Foundation takes voter fraud battle straight to states: ‘On the target’



The Heritage Foundation is on a mission to ensure that every vote cast in an election is valid, and has already achieved a major victory in Arizona when Governor Doug Ducie signed a law requiring voters to show proof of citizenship in order to vote in a presidential election.

“We, along with many others, are fighting this battle. And we are well on target. The goal is the real problem, the real state law that needs to change, the real federal law that needs to be defeated. We’re saying this because it’s a problem. And we’re saying this because we’re really frustrated, “Kevin Roberts, president of the Heritage Foundation, told Gadget Clock Digital over the phone. Interview this month. “This is 2022 and a whole party of the American political system, the Left, continues to propagate this nonsense.”

Dusi signed into law last month a measure that voters need Presidential election Show proof of citizenship and new registered voters show proof of Arizona residency. The bill was created in part by the Heritage Foundation, and Roberts told Gadget Clock that similar efforts are being made in other states.

Heritage Action, a 501 (c) (4) sister organization of the Heritage Foundation, is registered to lobby in 15 states, including eight states, including Arizona, which are “very active in the electoral reform bill,” according to Roberts. These states are Florida, Utah, Virginia, South Dakota, Arizona, South Carolina, Tennessee and Oklahoma.

“It’s a matter of voter integrity, of ensuring that every vote is cast by the person who is verifying their identity. This is America’s greatest promise. Have to get [red, blue and purple states on board] Because it’s very common sense. ”

Roberts said “the people are all there” to implement reforms to ensure the votes are valid, including “the majority Democrats in these few states.” But the problem comes to “institutional Democrats”, such as members of state legislatures who have a way of blocking bills.

“It’s crucial that Heritage and our coalition partners in these states remind governors, remind legislators that despite these radicals’ heated rhetoric, despite the threat of lawsuits from Mark Elias, who is the enemy. People, one reason to move forward.” Numbers, it’s the right thing to do, and number two is very popular. And number three, not all of the challenges that Elias and his associates have been promoting are paying off, “he said.

Elias is a leading Democratic election lawyer who founded the Democracy Docket, a founding partner of the Democratic Party Voting Advocacy Group and the Elias Law Group. He denounced the Republican-backed voting law that requires voter IDs, identifying them as a tool to suppress minority voting.

Roberts said Democrats who “use the old-fashioned trope to be racist about any electoral reform” are “exploiting” voters of color.

“They are exploiting legitimate concerns, especially older Hispanic and black voters, because they may remember when their parents or grandparents were trying to vote, and they were stopped and, in general, by the Democrat political machine south,” he said. .

The Heritage Foundation has been tracking voter fraud over the years Election Fraud Database And also puts tabs with an election integrity scorecard, which ranks and compares the electoral laws and regulations of each state. Roberts noted that fraud can occur on both sides of the political spectrum, but that democratic fraud is more likely than Republicans in the “no or 10 to one” ratio.

Heritage “acknowledges the feeling among most Americans that we cannot trust our election and acknowledges that it is very sad for us to say that. Roberts said.