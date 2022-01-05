Hero, Bounce Infinity and Komaki electric scooters offer a range of 85km on a single charge and start at Rs 50,000

The craze of electric scooters is increasing rapidly among the countrymen amidst the rising price of petrol and increasing awareness towards the environment. Whenever you search the internet to buy electric scooters, all the scooters cost more than one lakh rupees and their range in a single charge is around under 100 km. But we are going to give you information about some such electric scooters. Whose price starts from Rs 50 thousand, in the case of range, they can run from 80 to 100 km in a single charge. Ice knows about all these electric scooters….

Hero Electric Optima – Hero is a trusted brand in the segment of electric scooters. The company has launched many electric vehicles. In which the motor is given from 500 watt to 1200 watt, Hero Electric Optima takes about 5 hours to charge and this electric scooter gives a range of up to 100 km in a single charge. Talking about the price, the starting price will start from 51,440 and go up to Rs 67,440.

Hero Electric Atria – The second electric scooter from Hero Electrics is the Atria which gives a range of 85 km on a single charge. At the same time, 30Ah battery and 250W motor have been given which gives this scooter a top speed of 25 kmph. On the other hand, talking about the price of Atria, the ex-showroom price is Rs 66,640.

Bounce Infinity E1 – The company has recently launched the Bounce Infinity E1 electric scooter, which has been launched in the market with two variants. Talking about the battery and power of this scooter, the company has given a 48V, 39Ah lithium-ion battery pack with a 1500 watt BLDC motor. Regarding the driving range and speed of the scooter, the company claims that this scooter gives a driving range of 85 km on a full charge with a top speed of 65 km per hour. The starting price of Bounce Infinity electric scooter is Rs 45,099, which goes up to Rs 68,999 when it goes to its double battery variant.

Komaki XGT KM – The Komaki XGT KM is a light weight electric scooter whose company has launched only one variant in the market. Talking about the battery and power of this scooter, the company has given a 60 V, 20-30 Ah Lithium Ion battery pack with a hub motor. Regarding the range and speed of the scooter, the company claims that this scooter gives a driving range of 85 km after a full charge. The starting price of this scooter is Rs 42,500, which gets further reduced after getting the subsidy.