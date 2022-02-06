Hero Electric Atria LX Electric Scooter offers a long range at a low price, read full details of price and features

Before going to buy an Electric Scooter, read here the complete details from the price to the range of Hero Electric Atria LX.

Due to the increasing demand for electric vehicles in the country, automakers have started launching new electric scooters and bikes in the market, which includes new startups from TVS to Bajaj and other companies.

In the long range of electric scooters present in the market, today we are talking about Hero Electric Atria LX electric scooter which gives a good range at a low price.

The company has made this scooter with a combination of attractive design and hi-tech features with a long range so that more and more customers can be reached.

If you also want to buy an electric scooter, then know here the complete details of this scooter from price to features and range so that you do not have to go anywhere else for this detail.

Talking about the battery and motor of this scooter, the company has given a 51.2 V, 30 Ah capacity lithium-ion battery pack with a 250 watt power motor.

Regarding the battery of Hero Atria, Hero Electric claims that on charging with a normal charger, this battery gets fully charged in 4 to 5 hours.

Talking about the range and speed of the scooter, the company claims that once fully charged, this scooter gives a range of 85 km with a top speed of 25 km per hour.

Talking about the braking system of the scooter, a combination of drum brakes has been given in its front and rear wheels which are based on the combi brake system.

Talking about the features of the scooter, the company has given digital instrument cluster, LED headlights and LED taillights in it.

Along with this, features like daytime running light, attractive 12-inch alloy wheels, cruiser control system, walk assist digital speedometer, digital clock, push button start, digital console have been provided.

Talking about the price of this scooter, the company has launched it in the market with an initial price of Rs 66,640 (ex-showroom, Delhi).

If you want to buy this scooter, then for this you can book it by visiting the official website of the company or you can buy it by visiting the nearest Hero Electric dealership.