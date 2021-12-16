Hero Electric claims electric scooters will be fully charged in just 15 minutes, battery will last more than 10 years

Hero Electric says that the integration of the Log9’s RapidX battery will allow the Hero Electric scooter to be fully charged within 15 minutes. This, India’s largest electric two-wheeler company explained, will help ensure a smooth riding experience for the users.

The demand for electric scooters is increasing in India. People are getting attracted towards electric scooters due to rising fuel prices. With which companies are bringing electric scooters one after the other with new and attractive features. In such a situation, if you are also thinking of getting an electric scooter, then here is a good news for you. Hero Electric has tied up with battery startup company Log9. Hero Electric claims that now the battery will be fully charged in just minutes. Not only this, this battery will also last for more than 10 years.

Log9 RapidX EV Battery

The battery startup is working to make EV batteries in its sell-to-pack capability. Which claims to deliver 9x faster charging, 9x better performance, 9x less battery degradation and 9x battery life. Log9 claims that the RapidX battery can operate within a temperature range of -30° to 60°C and lasts for more than 10 years. It has been built with utmost focus on safety. This battery is safe against fire and even in extreme temperature and charging and driving conditions.

Keep these things in mind in the battery

It may also be interesting to note that Log9 has tested RapidX batteries through pilots with B2B fleet operators such as Amazon, Shadowfax, Delhivery, Flipkart, Buymania, etc. One should pay more attention while buying it.

what the company said

Hero Electric CEO Sohinder Gill said that unlike petrol, the charge on the e2W is limited, which reduces the driving range. In the year 2019, we launched bikes with the option of doubling the range. This option is given on all Hero electric scooters. This can be better for customers who want more charge in a very short time. Hero Electric will market these batteries through an outright sale and Battery-as-a-Service (BASS) business model, offering Instacharge battery packs to customers at nominal monthly rates.