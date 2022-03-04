Hero Electric Flash Scooter gives a range of 50 km in a single charge does not require DL to run know features and price

Hero Electric has launched this scooter in Red and Gray colors. The company has given telescopic suspension and alloy wheels in this electric scooter. At the same time, this scooter has a portable battery which is easy to charge.

Hero Electric has launched electric scooters across its range. If you have to travel long distances then Hero Electric Hero Electric Photon Hx will be the best scooter for you. But when you do not have to travel much distance daily, then Hero Electric’s flash scooter can be the best for you. Because this electric scooter gives a range of 50 km in a single charge. Along with this, registration and driving license is not required to drive it. Let us tell you that like the new Motor Vehicle Act, the driving license and registration is not required to drive the electric scooter whose top speed is less than 45 kmph.

Price of Hero Electric Flash – This scooter Delhi-ex showroom price of Hero Electric is 46,662. At the same time, this scooter is available in 2 color options. If you want to finance this scooter, then this facility can also be available at Hero Electric’s showroom.

Features of Hero Electric Flash Scooter – In this electric scooter, the company has given many great features like digital instrument cluster, mag alloy wheel, quick charge capability. At the same time, good space has been given in front to keep the luggage bag on this electric scooter.

Power of Hero Electric Flash Scooter – In Hero Electric’s flash scooter, the company has given a 250W electric motor. Also, the company has given a 48Volt 20Ah battery pack for power in this scooter. Which takes 7 to 8 hours to get fully charged. At the same time, this scooter can run at a top speed of 25 km per hour.