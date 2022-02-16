Jobs

Hero Electric Optima brought home on EMI of only Rs 1,665, know how much down payment will have to be paid

Hero Electric Optima brought home on EMI of only Rs 1,665, know how much down payment will have to be paid
Hero Electric has given 51.2 V, 30 Ah Lithium Ion battery pack in this e-scooter. Which gives the Optima electric scooter a range of up to 85 km in a single charge.

The demand for electric vehicles is increasing rapidly in the country. In such a situation, if a reliable company is ready to give your electric scooter in EMI option, then what will be better for you than this. In fact, here we are presenting about the Optima electric scooter from Hero Electric which you can bring to your home at an EMI of only Rs 1,665. Let’s know the full offer.

Offers on Hero Electric Optima – Hero Optima Electric Scooter price starts from Rs.51,440 to Rs.67,440, ex-showroom Delhi. If you buy this electric scooter by making a down payment of Rs 5000, then for 36 months you will have to pay an EMI of Rs 1,665.

Features of Hero Electric Optima – Hero Electric has given 51.2 V, 30 Ah Lithium Ion battery pack in this e-scooter. Which gives the Optima electric scooter a range of up to 85 km in a single charge. At the same time, this scooter also has a low-battery indicator. When indicated, you can charge it. On the other hand, in Hero Electric Optima, you will get telescopic suspension at the front.

If we talk about other features, then you will get Combi Brake System, Digital Speedometer, Digital Console, Anti-Theft Alarm, Digital Clock and Handlight, Tail Light and Blub in Indicator.

Specifications of Hero Electric Optima – Hero Electric has given a 250W hub motor in the Optime e-scooter. At the same time, this electric scooter can be started with a push button and you will get automatic transmission in it. Talking about its brakes, drum brakes will be available in front and rear. It takes 4 to 5 hours to fully charge the Hero Electric Optima.


