Auto

Hero Electric Photon hx electric scooter brought home on EMI of only 2,483, know how much down payment will have to be paid

13 seconds ago
Add Comment
by admin
Hero Electric Photon hx electric scooter brought home on EMI of only 2,483, know how much down payment will have to be paid
Written by admin
Hero Electric Photon hx electric scooter brought home on EMI of only 2,483, know how much down payment will have to be paid

Hero Electric Photon hx electric scooter brought home on EMI of only 2,483, know how much down payment will have to be paid

Hero Electric Photon hx electric scooter brought home on EMI of only 2,483, know how much down payment will have to be paid

Hero Electric has given a combined braking system in this scooter. Along with this, DRLs headlamps, digital speedometer, digital clock, drum brakes at front and rear have been given in the electric scooter.

Electric two-wheelers are selling well in India and when it comes to electric scooters, Heroelectric continues to dominate this segment. About one million electric vehicles are expected to be sold in India this year, which is equal to the total number of vehicles in this category sold in the last 15 years. Society of Manufacturers of Electric Vehicles (SMEV) has given this information.

SMEV said in a statement that the sales of electric two-vehicles in the country grew by two times to 2,33,971 vehicles in 2021. If you too are planning to buy an electric two-wheeler soon, then here we are sharing you the details of Hero Electric Photon hx. This scooter can also be purchased on EMI option.

Hero Electric Photon hx price – Hero Electric has launched many electric scooters in the range of Rs 50,000 to Rs 75,000. Out of which the Hero Electric Photon hx scooter costs Rs 74,240. According to the bikedekho website, you can also buy this scooter on the option of EMI. If you make a down payment of Rs 5000, then EMI of Rs 2,488 will have to be paid every month which will last for 36 months.

READ Also  Hero Electric claims electric scooters will be fully charged in just 15 minutes, battery will last more than 10 years

Hero Electric Photon hx Range – This scooter of Hero Electric gives a range of 108 km in a single charge and it takes 4 to 5 hours to fully charge it. Wherein Hero Electric Photon hx electric scooter has a top speed of 45 kmph. The company has given a 72V / 26Ah lithium-ion battery pack in this electric scooter.

Also read: Ather Vs Chetak Vs iQube Which Electric Scooters Are Better For You And Which Earned More In January?

Features of Hero Electric Photon hx – Hero Electric has given a combined braking system in this scooter. Along with this, DRLs headlamps, digital speedometer, digital clock, drum brakes at front and rear have been given in the electric scooter. Along with this, the company has given 1200 W motor in Hero Electric Photon hx electric scooter.


#Hero #Electric #Photon #electric #scooter #brought #home #EMI #payment #paid

Games Kharido Game Kharido Tamilrockers Filmywap Filmyzilla
9xflix 9xmovies 9x flix filmy4wap xyz filmy4web xyz
tamilrockers 2020

 

 ssrmoveis movie4me tamilrockers 2021 tamil movies download watchcartoononline
game kharido com ssrmoviez tamilrockers 2020 tamil movies download game kharido .in www filmy4wap xyz
www tamilrockers com 2021 mp4moviez guru filmyzila ktm movie xnxubd 2020 nvidia video 2017
movierulz.hp extramovie xnxubd 2020 nvidia new filmywap 2018 bollywood movies download tamilrockers 2020 new movie download
mp4movies filmy4wab kutty movies collection filmy4wab xyz game kharifo

 
2021 tamil movies download kuttymovies filmyzilla com bollywood filmywap 2021 gamekharido com game khrido com
movierulz hp kuttymovies 2021 tamilrockers com 2021 www filmy4wap com 0gomovie
games kharido in game kharido app filmy4wap.xyz filmy4wap xyz 2020 filmy4wap 2020
movierulz pz ssrmovies xyz movierulz hy mp4moviez nick finder.com
www filmy4wap com 2021 tamilrockers kuttymovies apunkagames Ssrmovies

 

 ·         Filmy4wap

 
·         Mp4moviez

·          

 ·         Moviespur

·          

 ·         Yts

·          

 ·         Bollyshare

·          

 ·         1337x

 
·         Madras Rockers

·          

 ·         7starhd

·          

 ·         Downloadhub

·          

 ·         Teluguwap

·          

 ·         Kuttymovies

 
·         Gomovies

·          

 ·         Pagalworld

·          

 ·         Moviesda

·          

 ·         Djpunjab

·          

 ·         Bolly4u

 
·         Todaypk

·          

 ·         Filmywap

·          

 ·         Filmyzilla

·          

 ·         Jio Rockers

·          
·         Tamilyogi

·          

 ·         Crackstreams

·          

 ·         Worldfree4u

·          

 ·         Yolamovies

·          
·         Why should you Avoid Watching 123Movies?

·          

 ·         123Movies

·          

 ·         Isaimini

·          

 ·         Movierulz

·          
·         Movierulz ds

·          

 ·         Khatrimaza

·          

 ·         OKhatrimaza

·          

 ·         Filmy4wap

·          

 SSR Movies

 
·         7starhd

·          

 ·         Gomovies

·          

 ·         Moviesda

·          

         PagalWorld           Bolly4u

 
·         Todaypk

·          

 ·         Filmywap

·          

 ·         Movierulz

·          

 ·         Rapidtags

·          

 Venom 2

 
READ Also  Once the tank is full, this cool mileage bike will take you from Delhi to Srinagar's Dal Lake.

You may also like

About the author

admin

View all posts

Leave a Comment