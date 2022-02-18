Hero Electric Photon hx electric scooter brought home on EMI of only 2,483, know how much down payment will have to be paid

Electric two-wheelers are selling well in India and when it comes to electric scooters, Heroelectric continues to dominate this segment. About one million electric vehicles are expected to be sold in India this year, which is equal to the total number of vehicles in this category sold in the last 15 years. Society of Manufacturers of Electric Vehicles (SMEV) has given this information.

SMEV said in a statement that the sales of electric two-vehicles in the country grew by two times to 2,33,971 vehicles in 2021. If you too are planning to buy an electric two-wheeler soon, then here we are sharing you the details of Hero Electric Photon hx. This scooter can also be purchased on EMI option.

Hero Electric Photon hx price – Hero Electric has launched many electric scooters in the range of Rs 50,000 to Rs 75,000. Out of which the Hero Electric Photon hx scooter costs Rs 74,240. According to the bikedekho website, you can also buy this scooter on the option of EMI. If you make a down payment of Rs 5000, then EMI of Rs 2,488 will have to be paid every month which will last for 36 months.

Hero Electric Photon hx Range – This scooter of Hero Electric gives a range of 108 km in a single charge and it takes 4 to 5 hours to fully charge it. Wherein Hero Electric Photon hx electric scooter has a top speed of 45 kmph. The company has given a 72V / 26Ah lithium-ion battery pack in this electric scooter.

Features of Hero Electric Photon hx – Hero Electric has given a combined braking system in this scooter. Along with this, DRLs headlamps, digital speedometer, digital clock, drum brakes at front and rear have been given in the electric scooter. Along with this, the company has given 1200 W motor in Hero Electric Photon hx electric scooter.