Hero Glamor Blaze Edition will take home 69 kmpl with attractive design by paying just 9 thousand

If you want to buy a new mileage bike, then go here to know the complete details of buying the attractively designed Hero Glamor Blaze Edition on easy down payment.

In the two wheeler sector, with long mileage bikes in low budget, now the range of such bikes has also become very large, which come in attractive designs with mileage.

In which today we are talking about the Blaze Edition of Hero Glamor which is a popular bike of its company, if you buy this bike, then for this you will have to spend from Rs 75,900 to Rs 85,100.

But you do not have such a huge amount to buy this Hero Glamor, then yes know the complete details of taking it home with an easy down payment plan.

According to the website BIKEDEKHO, which gives information about the two wheeler sector, if you buy the Blaze Edition of this Hero Glamor disc brake, then the bank associated with the company will give a loan of Rs 86,401 on this bike.

On this loan, you will have to pay a minimum down payment of Rs 9,600 after which a monthly EMI of Rs 3,084 will be paid every month.

The loan tenure for this bike has been fixed at 36 months and the bank will charge an interest rate of 9.7 per cent per annum on the loan amount.

If you want to buy this bike, then after this down payment plan, know the complete details of the features and specification of this bike.

Talking about the Blaze Edition of Hero Glamor, in this the company has given a 124.7 cc engine that generates power of 10.87 PS and peak torque of 10.6 Nm and it is mated to a 5-speed gearbox.

Talking about the braking system, the company has given a combination of disc brake in its front wheel and drum brake in the rear wheel, regarding the mileage, the company claims that this bike gives a mileage of 69.49 kilometers per liter and this mileage is certified by ARAI. .

Important notice: The loan, down payment and interest rates available on this Hero Glamor depend on your banking and CIBIL score.

If a negative report comes out in your CIBIL score or banking, then the bank associated with the company can make changes in the loan amount, down payment and interest rates accordingly.