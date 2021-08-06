Hero Glamor This bike which has run 10000 km is being sold for 55 thousand rupees know full details

If you are planning to buy a used bike, then first you should do a thorough research about the bike. It is not possible to do physical inspection of every bike. In such a situation, in the age of the Internet, you can take the help of commercial websites. One such website is Droom.in.

You can find out about the bike by visiting its website. Used bikes of different brands are available on this platform. Through the information given on the websites, you can buy the bike by contacting the owner of the bike.

Here are some options:-

1. Yamaha SZR: This bike is available for sale in 2011 model. It is being sold by the first owner of the bike. This bike has run 56,700 km. It is powered by a 153 cc engine that makes 12 bhp. Its wheel size is 17 inches. Its price has been kept at Rs 22,600.

2. Hero Glamor: The 2018 model of this bike is available for sale. It is being sold by the first owner of the bike. This bike has run 10,000 km. This bike is capable of giving a mileage of 55 kmpl. It is powered by a 125 cc engine which gives power of 9.1 Ps. Its wheel size is 18 inches. Its price has been kept at Rs 55,000.

3. Royal Enfield Thunderbird: The 2010 model of this bike is available for sale. It is being sold by the first owner of the bike. This bike has run 30,300 km. This bike is capable of giving a mileage of 35 kmpl. It is powered by a 346 cc engine that makes 19.80 bhp. Its wheel size is 18 inches. Its price has been kept at Rs 51,000.

Note: The information related to the bikes mentioned above is according to the information on the Droom website. All these bikes are available for sale in Delhi Circle. While buying a used bike, check the documents and condition of the vehicle yourself. Do not transact online without meeting the vehicle owner or checking the vehicle.





