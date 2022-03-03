Hero HF Deluxe will be available here for 25 to 33 thousand with finance plan, know what is the full details of the offer

60 thousand will not have to be spent to buy Hero HF Deluxe because in the offers mentioned here, you can buy this bike within half the price.

In the country’s two wheeler sector, those bikes are most preferred, which claim long mileage in a low budget, a long range of these long mileage claiming bikes are present in the market, one of which is Hero HF Deluxe bike.

Regarding the mileage of Hero HF Deluxe bike, the company claims that this bike gives a mileage of 83 kmpl and this mileage has been certified by ARAI.

Buying Hero HF Deluxe from the showroom, you may have to spend from Rs 54,650 to Rs 63,600, but if you want to buy this bike at a low price, then know here that you can buy it at a very low price with attractive offers. Detail.

All the websites that buy and sell second hand bikes are present on the internet, out of which we have brought for you the best offers on this bike.

The CREDR website has posted the 2017 model of this Hero HF Deluxe for sale on its site which has been priced at Rs 33,250.

On the BIKES4SALE website, the company has listed the 2015 model of this bike for sale, whose price has been fixed at Rs 28,000.

The 2015 model of this bike has been listed for sale on the DROOM website, for which a price of Rs 25,000 has been fixed.

If you are planning to buy this bike after reading these offers, then here you can know the complete details of the engine and specification of this bike.

Hero HF Deluxe is powered by a 97.2 cc single cylinder engine based on fuel injection technology. This engine generates 8.02 PS of power and 8.05 Nm of peak torque, mated to a 4-speed gearbox.

Talking about the braking system of the bike, the company has given a combination of drum brakes in its front and rear wheels, with which alloy wheels and tube tires have been given.

After reading the details of all the three options of Hero HF Deluxe mentioned here, you can buy any of the three bikes according to your budget and need.