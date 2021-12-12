Hero in mileage and zero in safety rating, these top 3 cars coming in low budget, read full details

If you are planning to buy a car, then here are the complete details of top 3 cars that got zero safety rating in crash test.

While buying a car in the country, people keep its price and mileage in mind the most, but in the midst of this the important thing that is ignored is the safety rating of the car.

If you are also planning to buy a new car in a low budget, then know here the complete details of top 3 mileage budget cars in India which have got zero safety rating.

Maruti S Presso: Maruti Espresso is an attractively designed micro SUV of its company which has got zero safety rating in crash tests conducted by Global NCAP.

Talking about the safety features of this car, features like Airbag, Rear Parking Sensor, ABS, EBD, Seat Belt Reminder, have been given in this car.

Regarding the mileage of this car, the company claims that it gives a mileage of 21.4 kmpl on petrol and 31.2 kmpl on CNG. The starting price of Maruti Espresso is Rs 3.78 lakh, which goes up to Rs 5.43 lakh when it goes to its top variant.

Maruti Alto: Maruti Alto is the most successful car of its company which is liked for its low price and long mileage.

Maruti Alto has been given zero safety rating in crash test conducted by Global NCAP in 2014, Maruti Alto has been provided with safety features like driver seat airbag, rear parking sensor, ABS and EBD.

Regarding the mileage of Maruti Alto, the company claims that the car gives a mileage of 22.05 kmpl on petrol and 31.59 kmpl on CNG, the starting price of Alto is Rs 3.15 lakh, which goes to its top variant. Is.

Maruti Suzuki Eeco: Maruti Eeco is the company’s cheapest 7 seater car that the company has launched in the market with four variants, Maruti Eeco has been given a zero safety rating during the crash test conducted by Global NCAP in 2016.

The safety features of the Maruti Eeco include airbags, ABS, EBD, front seat belt reminder, speed alert and rear parking sensors on the driver’s seat.

Regarding the mileage of Maruti Eeco, the company claims that this car gives a mileage of 16.11 km per liter on petrol and 20.88 km per kg on CNG, the starting price of this car is Rs 4.38 lakh, which is Rs 5.68 lakh if ​​it goes to its top variant. It becomes