Hero in terms of best selling Splendor! Bajaj Platina “Mileage King”; Know which other bikes were ahead in the race to sell in October

The list of highest bike sales in October 2021 has been released. In which information about the top ten bikes is given. Hero is at the forefront of this company’s Splendor bike, it has sold a total of 2,67,821 units as compared to 3,15,798 units sold in October 2020.

The list of highest bike sales in October 2021 has been released. In which information about the top ten bikes is given. Hero is at the forefront of this company’s Splendor bike, it has sold a total of 2,67,821 units as compared to 3,15,798 units sold in October 2020. It has registered an annual decline of 15.1%. It is believed that this decline is due to lack of chip. The highest growth has been registered in Bajaj Platina at 39.9%. Two Honda bikes have made it to the top 10.

Bajaj Platina “Mileage King”

Bajaj Platina is at the forefront of mileage. According to the ex-showroom, it can be bought for Rs 58,042. It gives a range of 70 to 100 km per liter. It is at number five in the top ten list with 84,901 units sold. On the other hand, if we talk about Pulsar, Bajaj’s popular bike, it gives a mileage of 35 to 55 kilometers per liter. It can be purchased for Rs 81,472 according to the ex-showroom. It is at number four in the list with sales of 84,500 units.

two honda bikes

Honda’s two bikes Honda CB Sign and Honda City Dream have been placed in the top ten sales list. Honda CB Sign gives mileage of 55 to 65 kms in 1 Ltr petrol. On the other hand, Honda gives mileage of 65 to 84 km. The CB Sign costs Rs 73,73,352 and the Honda Dream costs Rs 66,033. Honda CB Sign is at number three with 1,13,554 units and Honda City Dream at number eight with 22,704 units.

Read also: Corona: 10 crore people did not take second dose, is one dose of vaccine enough and third vaccine is not needed? Learn

Royal Enfield Classic 350

19,728 units of RE Classic 350 have been sold till October 2021 as against 41,953 units were sold in October 2020. Its price is Rs 2,15,118, it is a stylish bike, which gives a mileage of 35 to 37 km in a liter. RE Classic 350 is the last one in the top ten list. Before this, TVS Sport is at number 9, with 19,730 units sold. Whereas in 2020 it was sold 22,217. It has declined by 11.1 percent. With this, TVS Apache is at number six, which has sold 39,799 units, a decline of 2.7 percent.

Hero’s three bikes included

Hero’s three bikes have been included in the top ten. Hero Splendor is at number one in the top ten, which has sold 2,67,821 units. On the other hand, Hero HF Deluxe is at number two, which has sold a total of 1,64,311 bikes, while it sold 2,33,061 bikes in October 2020. Hero Glamor is at number seven, with a total of 25663 bikes sold. The price of these bikes is Rs 64,850, Rs 52,700 and Rs 75,900 respectively.