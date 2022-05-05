‘Hero’ Louisiana sheriff’s deputy dies after 6 years of hospitalization following ambush: ‘Defied all odds’



A sheriff’s deputy from East Baton Rouge Parish, Louisiana, died Thursday after a six-year battle for his life following a 2016 ambush.

According to Tullier’s father, Nick Tullier, a father of two, spent nearly six years of his life in hospital, after being shot three times, in the back of the head, shoulder and abdomen.

“Our precious son is dead,” Tulier’s father, James Tulier, wrote in a Facebook post on Thursday.

Her son was documenting each of the more than 2,000 days spent in hospital care after the surprise attack on James Tulier. In each post, she reminds her Facebook followers to pray for both her son and “Blue family members.”

For the past few years, Tulier has been fed through a tube and has been battling pneumonia, seizures and other complications related to his injury. She was unable to speak and was working with therapists to help her move her arms, legs and head again, her father told Gadget Clock earlier. In December 2019, President Trump Tulier sent a letter with the message, “Get well fast!”

Protests broke out in East Baton Rouge on July 5, 2016, after police opened fire, where “most locals have legally declared themselves.” On July 17, 2016, when local leaders and community members met to discuss action after a week of protests, a gunman from outside the state arrived with the intent to kill two officers at the East Baton Rouge Parish Sheriff’s Office (EBRPSO) 2016 Annual. The report said.

The gunman killed Brad Garafola, Montreal Jackson and Matthew Gerald at the time. He also injured Bruce Simmons, Chad Montgomery and the now-dead Tulier, according to Fox 8 New Orleans.

Doctors initially told Tulier’s family that he would not live for 24 hours, the outlet said.

EBRP Sheriff Sid Guterres said in a Facebook post on Thursday that he was “heartbroken by the death of a true hero, CPL Nick Tulier.”

“Nick’s injury was the result of his selfless action to respond to the call to protect and serve with courage. For almost six years he has denied all adversity of recovery through his unwavering determination,” Guterres said. “I have no doubt that he too carried the love, prayer and faith of his family, friends and colleagues. Seeing Nick’s parents, James and Mary, dedicating their lives to restore Nick with nobility and love, it is not difficult to see.” How to become a respected person. “

The sheriff added that Nick’s “legacy of service, sacrifice and faith survives through whomever he touches.”

Mayor Sharon Weston has described Broom Tulier as a true hero who has served East Baton Rouge parish with dignity and distinction.

“Deputy Tulier and his fellow law enforcement officers lined up their lives to keep the rest of us safe,” Broom wrote in a statement posted on Facebook. “It illustrates what it means to protect and serve his life. I am ordering half staff flags in all City-Parish buildings in his honor. Please join me in keeping your family and loved ones in your thoughts and prayers.”

