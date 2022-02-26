Auto

Hero Maestro Edge 125 can be yours in the budget of 25 to 30 thousand, the company will give money back guarantee with warranty

To buy Hero Maestro Edge 125 with attractive plans, read the full details of this scooter along with the offers mentioned here.

The scooter segment in the country’s two wheeler sector has also become as big as the bike segment, in which scooters ranging from low budget to premium high range are easily available.

Among the long range of scooters in the market, we are talking about Hero Maestro Edge 125 which is an attractively designed scooter. may have to do.

But through the offers we are going to tell you about, you can take this scooter home in a budget of just 30 thousand rupees, but before knowing about those offers, it is important for you to know from the mileage of this scooter. Full specification details.

Hero Maestro Edge 125 is powered by a 124.6 cc single cylinder engine that generates maximum power of 9.1 PS and peak torque of 10.4 Nm.

Talking about the braking system of the scooter, the company has given a combination of drum brakes in both its wheels, which have been given seven alloy wheels and tubeless tyres.

Regarding mileage, the company claims that this scooter gives a mileage of 65 kmpl and this mileage has been certified by ARAI.

After knowing the complete details of Hero Maestro Edge, you can know the complete details of the offers available on this scooter in which you are going to get this scooter within less than half the price.

BIKES24 has posted the 2016 model of the Hero Maestro Edge 125 for sale, priced at Rs 29,000. On the purchase of the scooter, the company is offering a one-year warranty and seven-day money back guarantee with certain conditions.

The CREDR website has posted the 2013 model of this Hero Maestro Edge for sale, which has been priced at Rs 28,500 but no offers or plans are being given on it.

The DROOM website has posted the 2015 model of the Hero Maestro Edge for sale with a price tag of Rs.25,610 and is also available with finance.

After reading the full details of the Hero Maestro Edge 125 options mentioned here, you can buy any of the alternatives based on your budget and preferences.


