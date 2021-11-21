Hero Motocorp electric scooter may be launched under the name Vida

Hero MotoCorp may launch its first electric scooter in 2022. The company showed the first glimpse of its prototype in a virtual event on the occasion of the 10th anniversary of the company.

Hero MotoCorp, the country’s well-known two-wheeler manufacturer, is about to enter the segment of electric scooters. Which the company can present in the market under the Vida brand. According to media reports, Hero MotoCorp cannot give Hero brand to its electric scooter. Because Naveen Munjal, the nephew of Hero MotoCorp owner Pawan Munjal and director of Hero Electric, has the rights to use the Hero brand for electric vehicles.

There is an agreement between the two – According to media reports in July 2021, an agreement was made between the family of uncle-nephew Pawan Munjal and Naveen Munjal in 2010. In which it was said that if Hero MotoCorp enters the electric vehicle segment, then it will not use the Hero brand. Hero Electric, on the other hand, enters the segment of petrol powered vehicles. So he will not use the Hero brand. Let’s go to the time when Hero MotoCorp’s first electric scooter will be launched.

6 registrations done in the name Vida – According to the report of Rushlane.com, Hero MotoCorp has applied for registration of Vida brand. In which the company has also submitted an application to register the names of Vida Electric, Vida EV, Vida Mobility, Vida MotoCorp, Vida Scooters and Vida Motorcycles. In such a situation, it is believed that Hero MotoCorp will enter the electric vehicle segment under the name Vida.

Hero MotoCorp’s first electric scooter to be launched next year Hero MotoCorp may launch its first electric scooter in 2022. The company showed the first glimpse of its prototype in a virtual event on the occasion of the 10th anniversary of the company. Since then, Hero MotoCorp’s electric scooter is being awaited in the market.

Apart from this, in the same year, the company also partnered with Gogoro, a Taiwanese EV company. Since then it was believed that Hero’s first electric scooter would be a rebranded version of the Gogoro electric scooter. However, the prototype shown at the virtual event is quite different from all the scooters in Gogoro’s lineup. The partnership between Hero and Gogoro may primarily focus on setting up the battery swapping infrastructure.