Hero MotoCorp is going to bring new Hero Xpulse 200 4V, will be more powerful than before, look released

Hero MotoCorp has officially teased the new Xpulse 200 4V on its social media handle and it is reported that the mighty Xpulse 200 will be launched in India soon.

Hero Xpulse 200 is a very popular adventure bike in India. Also, it is said to be the most affordable bike on sale in the country at present. The Xpulse 200 is a great off-roader, however, it feels a bit heavy when driving on open roads. This is because it is not very powerful, but while giving relief to the customers, the company has said that soon a new model will be launched by changing its features and technology. Hero MotoCorp has officially teased the new Xpulse 200 4V on its social media handle and it is reported that the mighty Xpulse 200 will be launched in India soon.

The upcoming Hero Xpulse 200 4V has been tested in the past and recently, it was also showcased at a dealer meet where a few more details about it were revealed. The new Xpulse 200 4V will get minor cosmetic changes, including a new dual-tone color scheme, attractive graphics on the body panel and a ‘4valve’ decal on the fuel tank. It will also get updated switchgear. Also, this time around, the company will give customers the option to buy the Xpulse 200 with the rally kit installed directly from the factory.

Currently, the Hero Xpulse 200 is powered by a BS6 compliant 199.6cc, single-cylinder, oil-cooled, 4-stroke, 2-valve engine and also gets Hero’s XSens programmed fuel injection technology. This motor generates power of 18.04 HP at 8500 RPM and peak torque of 16.45 Nm at 6500 RPM. Coming with a 4-valve head, the Hero Xpulse 200 4V will be more powerful than the existing Xpulse 200 which gets a 2-valve configuration and is also expected to produce around 20 HP of power. The engine will come mated to a 5-speed manual gearbox.

Talking about the launch timeline and price, the new Hero Xpulse 200 4V will be launched in India very soon. As of now, the XPulse 200 is priced at Rs 1,23,150, ex-showroom Delhi. The upcoming Hero XPulse 200 4V is expected to be priced a bit premium over the current model. Once launched, it will rival the Yamaha FZ-X, Honda CB 200X etc.