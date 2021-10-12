Hero MotoCorp launches Pleasure Plus Xtec with Bluetooth connectivity, know what are the new features and specifications

Hero MotoCorp has launched its popular scooter Pleasure Plus Xtec avatar which has Bluetooth connectivity along with many other hi-tech features.

The country’s largest two-wheeler manufacturer Hero MotoCorp has launched its light weight popular scooter Pleasure in the name of new avatar Pleasure Plus Xtec.

Making this new scooter different from the existing Pleasure, the company has launched a new design with new features, new color scheme and updated engine.

The company has launched this scooter in two variants, in which the initial price of the first variant Pleasure Pulse 110 LX variant has been kept from Rs 61,900 and its Pleasure + 110 Xtec from Rs 69,500.

In the Pleasure + XTec, the company has given a 110cc BS-VI compliant engine that generates 8 bhp power at 7000 RPM and 8.7 Nm peak torque. This engine has been built with i3S patented technology for higher mileage.

Naveen Chauhan, Head of Sales & After Sales, Hero MotoCorp said, “The iconic Pleasure brand has a strong customer connect. With several first-in-segment features, the new Pleasure+ ‘Xtec’ is sure to strengthen our scooter portfolio and bring a lot of joy to the youth this festive season.

Talking about the features of the scooter, it has a projector LED headlamp which gives 25% brighter illumination against fog on long and wide roads.

Along with this, the scooter has been given a retro design theme and new features like premium chrome edition on mirrors, muffler protector, handle bar, seat backrest and fender stripe.

Keeping in mind the comfort of the rider, this Pleasure has been given a branded seat backrest for the second passenger, which will not allow you to experience fatigue during long journeys.

Along with updating the Hero Pleasure in design and specification, hi-tech features have also been added to it, in which you can use features like digital analog speedometer with Bluetooth connectivity, incoming and missed call alert, battery status of the phone.

Keeping in mind the safety of the rider in Pleasure Xtec, the company has given side stand visual indicator and side stand engine cut off in it.

Keeping the youth in mind, the company has launched this scooter in seven attractive colors including Jubilant Yellow specially designed for Pleasure + Xtec.