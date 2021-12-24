Hero Motocorp, Volkswagen will increase the prices of vehicles from January, these companies have already announced Hero Motocorp, Volkswagen will increase the cost of their vehicles from Jan 2022 – Hero Motocorp, Volkswagen will increase the prices of vehicles from January, these companies have already done are announced

There has been a steady rise in the prices of raw materials like steel, aluminium, copper and precious metals in the past one year, forcing the automotive makers to increase the prices of the models.

Country’s largest two-wheeler maker Hero MotoCorp on Thursday said it will increase the prices of all its models by up to Rs 2,000 with effect from January 4, 2022. It said that it is taking this step to reduce the impact of increase in cost. Hero MotoCorp said in a statement that the company will increase the ex-showroom prices of its motorcycles and scooters with effect from January 4, 2022.

The price revision has become necessary to partially offset the impact of continuous increase in raw material prices, the statement said. The two-wheeler maker said, “There will be a price hike of up to Rs 2,000 and the actual quantum of increase will depend on the model and the market.” Similarly, Volkswagen Passenger Cars India announced that it will increase the cost due to rising raw material and operating costs. The prices of the Polo, Vento and Taigun will be hiked from January 1, 2022.

The price hike will be between 2-5 per cent depending on the model and variant of the car. There has been a steady rise in the prices of raw materials like steel, aluminium, copper and precious metals in the past one year, forcing the automotive makers to increase the prices of the models. Several car makers like Maruti Suzuki India, Tata Motors, Toyota Kirloskar Motor, Honda Cars and Skoda have already indicated an increase in the prices of vehicles from next month.