Hero MotoCorp’s electric scooter will come under the name ‘Vida’, will compete with Bajaj Chetak, Ather 450X, TVS iQube and Darwin scooters

Hero MotoCorp had announced that it will launch its scooter next year in 2022. It is expected to arrive in March. Now the company has registered ‘Vida’, which is believed to be likely to be done for the electric two-wheeler business. Although the company has not yet announced the name of the upcoming electric scooter, it is likely that the same electric scooter associated with ‘Vida’ will be launched.

The company cannot sell electric scooter under the name Hero

Because of Hero Electric, Hero MotoCorp cannot sell electric vehicles under the name ‘Hero’. Thus the company is looking at a new name to be used to sell its EV vehicles. According to the information, Hero has filed patents for several names including Vida, Vida MotoCorp, Vida EV, Vida Electric, Vida Scooters and even Vida Motorcycles.

E-scooters may come with removable battery

The company has started its electric scooter, which will come officially by March 2022. It has entered into an agreement with Taiwanese company Gogoro for battery swapping technology. It is possible that it may come with a removable battery option. The company has presented a glimpse of it in August 2021.

These scooters will compete

The company has not yet shared any specific information about its first electric vehicle, but it is believed that Hero’s first electric scooter will give tough competition to Bajaj Chetak, Ather 450X, TVS iQube and Darwin. Its price is expected to come under one lakh. Also, it is expected that this electric scooter can give a range of 100 to 150 km in a single charge.