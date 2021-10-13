Hero Motocorp’s powerful adventure tourer XPulse 200 4V launched, will compete with Royal Enfield Himalayan Hero Motocorp’s powerful adventure tourer XPulse 200 4V launched and will compete with Royal Enfield Himalayan Collision

Hero MotoCorp on Thursday (October 8, 2021) launched the more powerful Hero X Pulse 200 4V in India. The vehicle is priced at Rs 1,28,150 (ex-showroom Delhi), while it also comes with a special rally kit version whose components are currently available for an additional Rs 46,000.

Hero X Pulse 200 4V is a four-valve variant in the X Pulse range of motorcycles. It was recently spotted testing on Indian roads. It will get a new four valve engine, more power and more torque.

The new X Pulse 200 4V is available in three new color options – Trail Blue, Blitz Blue and Red Raid. It is powered by a 199.6 cc, single-cylinder, oil-cooled engine, which also powers the standard X Pulse 200. It is equipped with a BS-VI engine that produces 19.1 PS @ 8500 rpm and 17.35 Nm @ 6500 rpm torque.

These things are included in the rally kit of the bike. (Photo: heromotocorp.com)

This engine comes mated to a five-speed gearbox with LED headlight. Apart from this, dual purpose tyres, 10-step adjustable mono shock suspension, seat height of 825 mm and ground clearance of 220 mm can be considered as a plus point for on/off-road adventures.

The company claims that the tires given under the Maxxis Rally Tire Kit give good gripping during riding. (Photo: heromotocorp.com)

It can be said that this car is for all types of roads. This bike can cross soil, pavement, inaccessible or unpaved road and drains etc. Its look from above is also somewhat similar to mud racing. In such a situation, those who like adventure in biking may like this motorcycle a lot.

A similar bike was brought in the market by Royal Enfield, whose name is – Himalayan. That motorcycle was not only well-liked for long journeys and hilly areas, but the youth in the cities also opted for a different style.

The Himalayan, the recently launched X-Pulse vehicle, is definitely affordable, but a little different in terms of looks and riding. In such a situation, those who want an adventure tourer in a low budget, it can fulfill their need.