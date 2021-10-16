Hero Motorcorp Finance Offers This Festive Season: From Aasan to Kisan EMI Scheme, Instant Discount up to Rs.7500! Know details Hero Motorcorp convenient finance options include Kisaan & Aasan EMI Schemes, Know full details – Hero Motorcorp Finance offers in Festive Season: Aasan to Kisan EMI Scheme, Instant Discount up to Rs.7500! Know details

In the festive season, the country’s renowned motorcycle and scooter manufacturer Hero MotoCorp is providing attractive and convenient finance offers to woo the customers. These include from easy installment scheme to farmer EMI scheme. Interestingly, buyers can get instant discount of up to Rs 7500 during this period. Let’s know about this:

Hero MotoCorp’s finance options include Kisan Installment Scheme, Easy Installment Scheme, No Hypothetical Scheme, Aadhar Based Finance Scheme, Installment in Cash Scheme and Zero Processing Fee Scheme. You can get more information in this regard by calling the toll-free number 1800 266 0018 or by giving your details (name, number, state, city and bike model etc.) on Hero MotoCorp’s site, you can get the callback in this context .

At present, benefits of up to Rs 12,500 can be availed on the company’s vehicles. Installment starts from Rs 1899 without any charges. In case of no down payment with Income Proof (Proof of Income), this amount starts from Rs 6999 (lowest down payment).

Hero MotoCorp currently has an interest rate of 5.55 per cent for scooters, while it is 6.99 per cent for motorcycles. If you are changing (exchange/loyalty) by bringing any of your old car, then you can get benefits up to Rs.5000. The company is also offering cash discounts up to Rs 2100.

Not only this, up to five percent cashback is also being given on credit and debit cards on the company’s bikes, under which instant benefits of up to Rs 7500 can be availed. Banks on which the offer is available include ICICI Bank, SBI, Bank of Baroda, Standard Chartered and Federal Bank.