Hero moves in Hindi films but this doesn’t always happen Sometimes heroines are too heavy

These days the pressure on producers-directors has increased to give popular actresses the roles of hero’s competition. Top actresses like Katrina Kaif or Deepika Padukone are no longer ready to add glamor to the film. They want to do something different. The latest example is Katrina Kaif and Deepika Padukone, who are taking training to do amazing action sequences in films like ‘Tiger 3’ and ‘Pathan’.

Hero moves in Hindi films. But this is not always the case. Sometimes heroines are too heavy. When an actress reaches the heights of fame. Her being in the film increases the cost of the film, so she is in a position to put her terms and demands for the hero’s collision roles. Like working with Amitabh Bachchan in ‘Inquilab’ (1984) and ‘Aakhri Raasta’ (1986), when Sridevi felt that her role was made unimportant, she stopped working with Amitabh Bachchan. For almost five years, Sridevi worked with Amitabh when he was given a double role in ‘Khuda Gawah’.

Wise producers-directors give action roles to heroines in the name of separation. Every heroine definitely wants to do an action film. These days Katrina Kaif is sweating for doing action scenes in ‘Tiger 3’. Like he shed for action sequences in ‘Ek Tha Tiger’ or ‘Dhoom 3’. For ‘Dhoom 3’, he trained for three months under the supervision of an international coach. Katrina is going to perform the most dangerous and amazing stunt sequence of her career in ‘Tiger 3’. Her role in the film is that of Pakistani spy Zoya.

Like Katrina, Deepika Padukone is also a top actress and as soon as her name is added, the producer can sell the film for a good price. He too needs the role of the hero’s collision. That’s why Deepika has also been given an action role. She is working with another Khan hero Shah Rukh in ‘Pathan’ and working hard for one and a half hours daily on the action sequences. Earlier in ‘Chandni Chowk to China’, Deepika took three months of training for action sequences.

Sunny Leone is also in a position to keep her terms. Although she appears far behind in the line of Bollywood actresses, but can compete with any top heroine in popularity. Sunny is doing her own action scenes in her under-construction film ‘Sheru’. It is an exciting film which will be released in Tamil, Telugu, Malayalam and Hindi languages. However, in Hindi films, actresses continue to get heroine roles. But most of such films did not do well at the box office. Like Vidya Balan’s ‘Lion’ or Rani Mukerji’s ‘Mardaani’ which released on OTT recently.

As far as action on screen is concerned, every other actress has been getting a chance to do it all. Like Kangna Ranaut showed judo, karate and taekwondo in ‘Krrish 3’, then in ‘Revolver Rani’, Priyanka Chopra showed the feats of Kalaripattu, Gatka and fencing in ‘Dron’, then in ‘Mary Kom’ Explained the power of the punches. Aishwarya Rai was seen doing action scenes in ‘Dhoom 2’. All the heroines in their career are eager to do action scenes. At this time Deepika and Katrina are doing action scenes of Hero’s collision.





