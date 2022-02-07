Hero NYX HX electric scooter gives a range of 165km in a single charge know price features and specifications

Hero Electric NYX HX: The rising price of petrol is bothering the people. On the other hand, awareness about the environment has increased among the people. Due to this people are now switching to electric vehicles. There are players of many old and new electric vehicles in the market. Whose price and range of electric scooters are different. If you travel more than 100 kms a day, then Hero Electric NYX HX electric scooter can be the best for you. Because this electric scooter gives a range of up to 165 km in a single charge. Let’s know about this electric scooter….

Specifications of NYX HX Electric Scooter – The reason for this electric scooter is 87 kg. This electric scooter gives a range of 165 km on a single charge and the top speed of Hero Electric NYX HX is 42 kmph. The ground clearance of this scooter is 141mm. At the same time, 3 years warranty of battery and motor is being given by the company.

Features of NYX HX Electric Scooter – Hero Electric will get features like Odometer, Regenerative Brake, Start/Stop Button, USB Charging Port, Front Storage Box, Digital Speedometer, Stepped Seat, Low Battery Indicator, LED Head Lamp and Turn Signal in this scooter.

Brakes, Wheels and Suspension of NYX HX Electric Scooter – Hero Electric has given CBS braking system in this scooter. Drum brakes will be available at the front and rear. Along with this, the scooter will get alloy wheels and the size of the front wheel is 10 inches. At the same time, the size of the rear wheel is also 10 inches. If we talk about its suspension, then telescopic in the front and twin shock absorber in the rear have been given.

NYX HX Electric Scooter Price – The Delhi ex-showroom price of this electric scooter of Hero Electric is Rs 77,442. According to the Bike.com website, you can bring it home at an EMI of 2,626.