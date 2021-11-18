Hero Passion Pro or TVS Radeon, which is better in long mileage, style and price, know here

If you want to buy a stylish bike with long mileage in a low budget, then read here who is a better option in Hero Passion Pro vs TVS Radeon.

Among the wide range of budget bikes in the country’s two wheeler sector, if you are looking to buy a stylish and long mileage bike for yourself that can come in a low budget.

So while removing this difficulty, we are telling you the complete details of those two bikes of the country which come with stylish body and long mileage in low budget.

Here we have for comparison the Hero Passion Pro and TVS Radeon, in which we are telling the price and specifications of both of them so that you can choose the right option according to your need and budget.

Hero Passion Pro: The company has launched Hero Passion Pro in the market with new features and updates in four variants, this bike is liked in the market for its design and its mileage.

Hero MotoCorp has given this bike a single cylinder 113 cc engine that generates 9.15 PS of power and 9.89 Nm of peak torque and this engine is given with 4 speed manual gearbox.

Talking about the braking system of Hero Passion Pro, the company has given a combination of disc brake in the front wheel and drum brake in the rear wheel.

Regarding mileage, the company claims that this Hero Passion Pro gives a mileage of 70 kmpl and this mileage is certified by ARAI.

The starting price of Hero Passion Pro starts at Rs 70,375 which goes up to Rs 75,100 in the top model.

TVS Radeon: TVS Radeon has been launched by the company last year, which the company has launched in the market with three variants.

This engine generates power of 8.19 PS and torque of 8.7 Nm, with which a 4-speed manual gearbox has been given, the company claims about the mileage of TVS Radeon that this bike gives a mileage of 73.68 kmpl, starting from TVS Radeon The price is Rs 59,992 which goes up to Rs 69,782 in the top model.