Hero Passion Pro with long mileage will be available here for just 33 thousand, the company will give guarantee and warranty plan

This company is offering to buy Hero Passion Pro with long mileage, strong style at half price, know full details here.

In all the segments present in the two wheeler sector, the highest demand is for low budget mileage bikes whose price starts from 50 thousand rupees.

In which today we are talking about the stylishly designed Hero Passion Pro with long mileage, which is a popular bike of its company.

If you buy this bike from the showroom, then you will have to spend from Rs 70,375 to Rs 75,100, but through the offer mentioned here, you can take this bike home for just 33 thousand i.e. less than half the price.

Today, the offer on this Hero Passion Pro has been given by BIKES24, a website that sells second hand two wheeler, which has listed this bike on its site and has kept the price only 33 thousand rupees.

According to the information given on the website, the model of this bike is 2017 and it has covered 61,468 kms so far, the ownership of this Hero Passion Pro is first and it is registered in DL 03 RTO office in Delhi.

The company is offering a one-year warranty plan with certain conditions on the purchase of this bike, along with a seven-day money back guarantee plan.

According to this money back guarantee plan, if you buy this bike and you do not like it or any defect is found in it within seven days, then you can return it to the company.

After returning the bike, the company will refund your full payment to you without any questions or deductions.

After knowing the details of the offers available on Hero Passion Pro, now you know the complete details of the features, specification and mileage of this bike.

Hero Passion Pro is a stylish mileage bike which is powered by a single cylinder 113 cc engine that generates 9.15 PS of power and 9.89 Nm of peak torque and is mated to a 4-speed gearbox.

Talking about the braking system of the bike, a combination of drum brakes has been given in its front and rear wheels, regarding the mileage of the bike, the company claims that this Passion Pro gives a mileage of 70 kilometers per liter and this mileage is certified by ARAI. .