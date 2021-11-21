Hero Splendor iSmart with 92 kmpl to take home by paying just 32 thousand, will get 1 year warranty

Want to buy a stylish bike with long mileage in a low budget, then here you can know the complete details of taking Hero Splendor iSmart with guarantee and warranty plan at a very low price.

In the two-wheeler sector of the country, the price of bikes with long mileage starts from about 50 thousand rupees and goes up to 80 thousand rupees.

If you too are not able to buy a mileage bike due to budget constraints, then know here the offer to take Hero Splendor i Smart home at a very low cost.

If you buy Hero Splendor i Smart from the showroom, then for this you will have to spend from Rs 52,663 to Rs 53,706.

But in the offer of this company, you can get this bike with guarantee and warranty plan for just 32 thousand rupees.

Today’s offer is given on this bike by BIKES24, a website that sells second hand two-wheeler which has listed this bike on its site.

According to the information given on the website, the model of this bike is of 2017 and its ownership is first, this bike has run 28,126 km so far and its registration is registered in DL-3C RTO office in Delhi.

On purchasing this bike, the company is giving a 1-year warranty with certain conditions, along with a seven-day money back guarantee.

According to this money back guarantee, if you do not like this bike within seven days of purchasing this bike, then you can return it to the company.

After returning the bike to the company, the company will refund your full payment to you without any questions or deductions.

After knowing the offers available on Hero Splendor i Smart, now you know the complete details of the features and specifications of this bike.

This bike has been given in 97.2 cc single cylinder engine which is 97.2 cc engine which generates maximum power of 8.24 PS and peak torque of 8.05 Nm.

Talking about the braking system of this bike, the combination of drum brake has been given in its front and rear wheel. Regarding the mileage of Hero Splendor i Smart bike, the company claims that it gives mileage of 92 kmpl.