Hero Splendor Plus is available here for 19 thousand with full 3-year buyback guarantee, read full details of the offer

If you want to buy a long mileage bike in a low budget, then know here the details of the offer to buy Hero Splendor Plus for just 19 thousand.

In the two-wheeler sector of the country, most bikes with long mileage are preferred for their price, but there are some bikes which are preferred for their style with long mileage.

One of those bikes is Hero Splendor Plus which is the best selling mileage bike of its company which comes in low budget. If you buy Hero Splendor from the showroom, then for this you will have to spend from Rs 64,850 to Rs 70,710.

But if you do not want to spend that much money, then through the offer mentioned here, you can take this bike home for just 19 thousand rupees.

Today’s offer has been given on this Hero Splendor Plus by DROOM, which has listed this bike on its site and has kept the price only 19 thousand rupees.

According to the information given on the website, the model of this bike is 2016 and its ownership is first. This Hero Splendor has run 9 thousand kilometers till now and its registration is registered in HR-60 RTO office of Haryana.

On buying this bike, the company is giving 3 years buyback guarantee and free roadside assistance free of cost. If you want to buy this Hero Splendor Plus bike, then after the offer available on this bike, know the complete details of its mileage and specification.

Hero Splendor is a best selling bike of its company, in which the company has given a single cylinder engine of 97.2 cc, which is an engine based on air-cooled technology.

This engine generates 8.02 PS of power and 8.05 Nm of peak torque, mated to a 4-speed gearbox. Talking about the braking system of the bike, the company has given a combination of drum brakes in its front and rear wheels, with which tubeless tires have been given.

Regarding the mileage of Hero Splendor Plus bike, the company claims that this bike gives a mileage of 80.6 kmpl and this mileage is certified by ARAI.