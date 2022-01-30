Hero Splendor Plus self start, alloy wheels and i3S variants can be bought by paying 8 thousand, read full details

If you want to buy Hero Splendor Plus in an economical way then read here the complete details of taking this bike home on easy down payment plan.

Looking for the best mileage bike that too with easy down payment plan but still not able to choose any bike among all the options available in the market.

So here we are going to tell you the complete details of the plan to buy Hero Splendor Plus’s self-start alloy wheels and i3s technology variants in a very easy way.

According to the down payment and EMI calculator given on BIKEDEKHO, the bank associated with the company will give you a loan of Rs 72,825 to buy this bike.

After this loan, you will have to pay a minimum down payment of Rs 8,092 and then pay a monthly EMI of Rs 2,615 every month.

The repayment period of this loan available on Hero Splendor Plus has been fixed by the bank for 36 months and the bank will charge interest at the rate of 9.7 percent per annum on this loan amount.

After knowing this down payment plan, if you want to buy this bike, then now know the complete details of the mileage and specification of this bike so that you do not have to go to any other website for this information.

Talking about the engine and power of Hero Splendor Plus, it has been given in 97.2 cc single cylinder engine which is based on air-cooled technology.

This engine generates 8.02 PS of power and 8.05 Nm of peak torque, mated to a 4-speed gearbox. Talking about the braking system of the bike, the combination of drum brake has been given in its front wheel and rear wheel.

Regarding mileage, the company claims that this bike gives a mileage of 80.06 kmpl and this mileage has been certified by ARAI.

Important Note: The loan, down payment and EMI plans available on Hero Splendor Plus Self Start Alloy Wheels and this variant with i3S technology depend on your banking and CIBIL score.

If there is any negative report in your banking and CIBIL score, then the bank can make changes in the loan amount, down payment and EMI accordingly.