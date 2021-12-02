Hero Splendor Plus with 80 kmpl mileage is available here very cheaply, read full details

Want a long mileage bike in a low budget, so here you can know the complete details of the offer to buy Hero Splendor Plus at a very low price.

Among the long range of mileage bikes, there are some bikes that are liked for their style and strength, one of which is Hero Splendor Plus which has made a strong hold in the market due to its mileage and style.

If you want to buy this bike from the showroom, then for this you will have to spend Rs 64,850 to Rs 70,710, but in the offer being mentioned here, you can take this bike home for just Rs 45 thousand.

Today’s offer has come on this bike on BIKEDEKHO, a website giving information about the two-wheeler sector, where this bike has been listed and the price has been kept at Rs 45 thousand.

According to the information given on the website, the model of this bike is 2018 and its ownership is first, this bike has run 22,500 km so far and its registration has been done at DL1 RTO office in Delhi.

After knowing the details of the offers available on this bike, now you know the complete details of its features, mileage and specification.

Hero Splendor Plus is a stylish and long mileage budget bike which the company has launched in the market with 5 variants, in this bike the company has given a single cylinder 97.2 cc engine which is based on sloper technology.

This engine generates 8.02 PS of power and 8.05 Nm of peak torque, coupled with a 4-speed gearbox. Talking about the braking system of the bike, a combination of drum brakes has been given in its front and rear wheels.

Regarding mileage, Hero claims that this bike gives a long mileage of 80.6 km per liter. Talking about the features of Hero Splendor Plus, it has been given fuel-saving i3S technology.

Apart from this, features like new graphics, easy power start, stylish alloy wheels, long mileage, APDV engine, always headlamp on, fuel gauge, pass light have been given.

Important notice: While buying any second hand bike, check its original condition, engine and its papers thoroughly or else you may have to suffer huge financial loss in future.