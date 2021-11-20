Hero Splendor Pro with 90 kmpl mileage will be available here for just 38 thousand, the company will give full 1-year warranty

If the budget is less, then read here without worrying about the complete details of the plan to take Hero Splendor Pro home at a very affordable price.

Bikes with mileage ranging from 100 cc to 125 cc are easily available in the two-wheeler sector of the country, in which the price of the bike starts from Rs. 50 thousand.

In which today we are talking about Hero Splendor Pro bike, which is a popular bike of its company, to buy which you will have to spend up to 51 thousand rupees.

If you do not have such a big budget to buy a new bike, then here we will tell about the offer in which you can buy this bike for just Rs 38 thousand.

Today’s offer on Hero Splendor Pro has been given by the second hand bike buying and selling website BIKES24 which has listed this bike on its site and priced it at Rs 38 thousand.

According to the details given on the website, the model of this bike is 2017 and its ownership is first, the bike has run 4500 km so far and it is registered at DL7C RTO office in Delhi.

On buying this bike, the company is giving a one-year warrant and seven-day money back guarantee with certain conditions. I can return.

After returning this Hero Splendor Pro bike, the company will refund the full payment to you without any deduction or any question.

If you want to buy this bike, then after the offers available on it, know the complete details of its features, specification and mileage.

In Hero Splendor Pro, the company has given a 97.2 cc single-cylinder engine which is based on air-cooled technology, this engine generates 8.36 PS of power and 8.05 Nm of peak torque, which is mated to a 4-speed gearbox.

Talking about the braking system of the bike, a combination of drum brakes has been given in its front and rear wheels. Regarding the mileage, the company claims that this bike gives a mileage of 90 kilometers per liter and this mileage is certified by ARAI.