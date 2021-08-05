Hero Xtreme 200S sold 670 kms on sale here know price and other details – Hero Xtreme 200S sold 670 kms on sale here, Know Price & Other Details

There are many questions in the mind of the customers before buying a used bike. The used bike of your choice can be bought through online and offline means. If you want to buy old ones, then you can take the help of commercial website Droom.in.

If you want to buy a bike with better mileage and a bike that has lasted less than 30 thousand, then there are many options available on this platform. You can find out about the bike by visiting its website. Used bikes of different brands are available on this platform.

Here are some options:-

1. Hero CBZ Xtreme: This bike is available for sale in 2010 model. It is being sold by the first owner of the bike. This bike has run 23,000 km. This bike is capable of giving a mileage of 65 kmpl. It has a 149.2 cc engine which gives power of 14.4PS. Its wheel size is 18 inches. Its price has been kept at Rs 15,000.

2. Hero Xtreme 200S: The 2021 model of this bike is available for sale. It is being sold by the first owner of the bike. This bike has run 670 km. It is powered by a 199.6 cc engine that gives power of 14.4PS. Its wheel size is 18 inches. Its price has been kept at Rs 15,000.

Note: The information related to the bikes mentioned above is according to the information on the Droom website. All these bikes are available for sale in Delhi Circle. While buying a used bike, check the documents and condition of the vehicle yourself. Do not transact online without meeting the vehicle owner or checking the vehicle.





