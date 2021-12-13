Hero Xtreme with sporty design will be available here for just 28 thousand, the company will give 12 months warranty plan

This company is giving sporty design and fast speed Hero Xtreme at less than half price, know what is the details of the entire offer.

After 100 cc and 125 cc bikes with mileage in the two wheeler segment, 150 cc bikes are in demand, in which bikes from major companies like Hero, Bajaj, Honda and Suzuki are available in maximum number.

In which today we are talking about Hero Xtreme, which is a popular bike of its company, which is liked for style and mileage at a low price.

If you buy this bike, then you will have to spend up to 66 thousand rupees for this, but through the offer mentioned here, you can take this bike home for just 28 thousand rupees.

Today’s offer is given on this bike BIKES24, a second hand bike buying and selling website, has listed this bike on its site and the price is just 28 thousand.

According to the information available on the website, the model of this bike is 2015 and it has covered 19,355 km so far, Hero Xtreme is owned first and it is registered at DL 09 RTO office in Delhi.

If you buy this bike, then the company is giving a one-year warranty on it with certain conditions, along with a seven-day money back guarantee plan.

According to this money back guarantee plan, if you buy this bike and you do not like it or any defect is found in it within seven days, then you can return it to the company.

After returning the bike, the company will refund your full payment to you without any question answer or any deduction, if you want to buy this bike, then after the offer received on it, know the complete details of its features and specification.

This bike has been given a single cylinder engine that generates 14.1 bhp power and 12.8 Nm peak torque and this engine is mated to a 5-speed gearbox.

Talking about the braking system of the bike, disc brake has been installed in its front wheel and drum brake has been installed in the rear. Regarding the mileage of Hero Xtreme, the company claims that this bike gives a mileage of 50 kilometers per liter.