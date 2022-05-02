Heroic ‘Ghost of Kyiv’ fighter pilot is a myth, Ukraine says



The Ukrainian military has officially put an end to speculation about the “ghost of Kiev” and acknowledged that the legendary pilot is in fact a myth.

“Ghost of Kyiv is a superhero-legend whose character was created by Ukrainians!” The Ukrainian Air Force said in a Facebook post on Saturday.

The confession comes after news broke on Friday that 29-year-old Major Stepan Tarabalka, who was credited with being a ghost of Kiev, had been shot dead in combat last month.

The stories of the legendary pilots grew up early Russia With the invasion of Ukraine, some credited the legendary pilot with shooting down at least 40 Russian warplanes while Ukrainian forces defended the capital, Kiev.

Although the Ukrainian Air Force acknowledged that Tarabalka was not a ghost of Kiev, they credited him with “heroic” service before his death.

“Ukraine’s hero Stepan Tarabalka is not a ‘ghost of Kiev’ and he did not hit 40 planes,” the post said. “On March 13, 2022, Major Stepan Tarabalka was heroically killed in an air battle with the influential forces of the Russian occupation.”

Despite acknowledging that the ghost of Kiev was not a real pilot, the Ukrainian Air Force celebrated the legend on Saturday, saying the story represents the resilience of the Ukrainian people.

“The death toll in The Ghost of Kiev is incorrect,” said the Ukrainian Air Force Tweetedr “The ghost of Kiev is alive, it embodies the collective consciousness of the highly qualified pilots of the strategic aviation brigade who are successfully defending Kyiv and the region.”