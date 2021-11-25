Heroine’s marriages are no longer a problem for the makers

There is a lot of discussion about Katrina Kaif’s wedding to be held next month. A lot is being written on which designer clothes she will wear, where she will get married, etc. In the midst of these reports, no news is being read, heard anywhere to the effect that due to Katrina’s marriage, the shooting of the film has been stalled and so many producers are worried about the dates. Katrina has planned the wedding in such a way so that the shooting of her upcoming film ‘Tiger 3’ does not get disturbed in any way.

There was a time when top heroes or heroines used to get married, the blood pressure of producer-directors used to rise that now they do not know when they will be able to get the dates for the shooting of their films. The reason used to be that the hero or heroine was working in eight-eight, ten-ten films at a time. Suddenly, they used to decide on marriage and the producer-director used to be happy from above and sad from inside. In this sense, the present generation of actors in Bollywood are very professional. The actors are planning their career along with marriage and other important work in such a way that their producers are least affected.

Maybe the reason for this is that most of the actors are producers themselves, so they know the problems of the producers. Take Deepika Padukone for example. When they got married in Italy in November 2018 following Konkani and Sindhi customs, not a single producer had to wait for their dates. She was also the producer of ’83’, which she was working on, to be made on World Cup cricket. He had not signed many films.

Even Kareena Kapoor, who did half a dozen films during her marriage, had planned her wedding in 2012 in such a way that at least the producers got in trouble. The present generation, who understand the difficulties of their producers, appear to have a more mature and professional attitude than their earlier generations. Otherwise, the history of Bollywood tells us that the filmmakers had to put a ceiling on those film actors, who were working in more than 12 films at a time, not once or twice.

The producer has to go through many difficulties while making a film. He wants his film to be ready on time. The artist should not do any such work, which will hang the shooting of his film. This is the reason why contract practice started in film production, in which the terms are clearly mentioned. The producers started insisting that the contract should also include the fact that the heroine can neither marry nor become a mother until her film is completed. Whether there is a condition in the contracts of Bollywood forbidding marriage and becoming a mother, I don’t know. But film makers invest crores of rupees, so they take precaution that the shooting of their films is over on time.

Generally, the South Indian film industry is considered an example in matters of discipline. In Bollywood, many stories of hero or heroine’s lateness, unprofessionalism or tantrums have been heard. Vinod Khanna had announced his retirement from films during the busy period. His producers had to wait for him for months.